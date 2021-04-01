Amber Heard explains why she wore same black dress again amid Johnny Depp Libel affair





Amber Heard has explained why she decided to wear an old black dress again following her ex-husband Johnny Depp’s latest court defeat. As OKAY! previously reported a UK court denied Depp leave to appeal a judge’s ruling in libel lawsuit – after The sun the newspaper called the actor a “female drummer”. The article continues under the advertisement On Monday, March 29, Heard posted a photo from 2016, the year she filed for divorce and obtained a temporary restraining order against Depp – alleging the actor had been abusive – with what appears to be a bruise on the cheek. The second photo was from Depp’s libel lawsuit against The sun in July 2020. The article continues under the advertisement “One dress, four years apart. Sometimes it’s important to wear the same thing twice,” said the 34-year-old. The article continues under the advertisement Depp lost his appeal to cancel the original hearing. Lord Justice Underhill and Lord Justice Dingemans refused on Pirates of the Caribbeann star request for a new try. Depp’s team tried to appeal on the grounds that Heard allegedly lied when they said they donated their $ 7 million divorce settlement to charity. Depp’s lawyer Andrew Caldecott reportedly said the 34-year-old gave ‘only a fraction’ of the money as a ‘calculated and manipulative lie’ to make her look good and tip the scales against Mr Depp from the very beginning “. “Amber has already been responsible for seven figures in charitable giving and intends to continue to contribute and ultimately deliver on her promise,” Heard’s attorney. Elaine bredehoft said previously IS! News. However, Amber was delayed in this goal because Mr. Depp took legal action against her, and as a result, she was forced to spend millions of dollars to defend Mr. Depp’s false accusations against her. “ The article continues under the advertisement “We are pleased – but not surprised – at the Court’s dismissal of Mr. Depp’s appeal. The evidence presented in the UK case was overwhelming and undeniable. To reiterate, the initial verdict was that Mr. Depp had beaten Amber on no less than 12 chances and was left in fear for his life, ”read a message from Heard’s team, posted on Heard’s Instagram. last week. The article continues under the advertisement “Mr. Depp’s confused memories, caused by years of drug addiction, meant he was not a credible witness to his own actions.” The verdict stands and British journalists can write – without fear of legal threats – that Mr Depp is, categorically, a woman’s beater. “ The article continues under the advertisement Meanwhile, Depp is still pursuing a $ 50 million libel suit against Heard for an op-ed she wrote in the Washington post on domestic violence. Heard filed a counter-suit in response. The case was delayed until April 2022 after earlier delays due to backlogs in the justice system amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Evidence presented at last week’s hearing further demonstrates that there are clear and objective reasons to seriously question the decision taken by the UK court,” Depp’s lawyer Joelle Rich written in a statement. “Mr. Depp looks forward to presenting full and irrefutable proof of the truth in the US libel case against Ms. Heard where she will be required to provide full disclosure.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos