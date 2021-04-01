Fast fashion bangs the door … Should you let her in?





Brianna gountis Editor Fashion trends seem to be flowing in and out of style at increasingly rapid rates. Combine this extreme turnover rate with a global pandemic and an increase in online shopping, and you have the perfect storm. The rediscovered joy of receiving a package after months spent at home with little excitement combined with the financial pressure of loss and unemployment throughout a pandemic creates the perfect environment for fast fashion to thrive. Fast fashion is defined as clothing produced in mass production and sold at an extremely low price. It’s a cheap, trendy fad that expects to be tossed in the trash next season. Fast fashion has been a point of contention for environmentalists and humanitarians for years due to its negative impacts on the environment and unethical work practices. SHEIN, Fashion Nova, ROMWE and other online stores have been criticized and investigated. Rumors and unethical labor reports have plagued these companies lately. More recently, online store Boohoo responded to allegations of poor working conditions at their factories and cut more than 400 suppliers in the UK after reports of low wages and poor COVID-19 regulations. Other online real estate agents have addressed these issues on their sites as well. SHEIN’s social responsibility statement is available on their website and covers their social and environmental impact. SHEIN’s statements indicate that they are engaged in fair labor and that they never use child labor or forced labor. He also declares that they pay their workers a fair and legal wage. While there isn’t a lot of evidence on either side of the argument, it seems unlikely that these companies can deliver low-cost products without some sort of unethical process in their supply chains. . SHEIN also addresses environmental impacts; stating that only the most in-demand styles are mass produced and their warehouses and fabric printing processes are more environmentally friendly than most. It may be true that their processes are somewhat environmentally friendly, but their business model encourages rapid turnover and disposal of garments and their materials are not guaranteed to be ethically sourced or sustainable. College students also make up a large portion of the online shopping population. These stores operate only online and therefore target audiences more likely to order over the Internet. Staying on trend while accepting a tighter budget is appealing to college students, and many look beyond the other issues associated with this type of consumption. Ethical and sustainable clothing options can be a struggle for low-income students, as these types of items are expensive and harder to find. If students find it necessary to buy fashion items fast, the best thing to do is remember to donate clothes that are still in good condition and to shop second-hand when possible. Reusing and recycling materials is the easiest way to ease the environmental burden of ever-changing trends and the fast-paced fashion industry. Email Brianna at: [email protected]

