Fashion
Mother and daughter resist pandemic with new couture clothing store
STATEN ISLAND, NY – Just five months after the mother / daughter team of Dee, 51, and Zoga Sturce, 31, opened a special occasion clothing store in Richmond Valley, the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19 ) closed all businesses.
It was heartbreaking when we had to shut down, said Dee Sturce, co-owner of Chic Couture. It was as if I had never known what anxiety was before. … Just as we started to resume operations in March, we were forced to close our doors and wait for the pandemic to end.
And while Huguenot residents reopened their store on July 1, 2020, the Sturces said they lost a lion share of their business because large restaurant business was banned for a year.
After the opening on October 1, 2019, in March, everything was just starting to recover, and then on March 15, 2020, we closed, Zoga Sturce said, noting that the store has a range of party and second-hand clothing. special, ranging from bridesmaid dresses. , to prom dresses and Sweet 16.
Now, with the release of coronavirus warrants, people are once again shopping for dresses for special occasions. And the couple said they hope to recover lost belongings so their specialty clothing store can stay afloat.
Sales have fallen sharply due to weddings, proms and all of the events postponed or canceled all together, Zoga said.
The Sturces said many customers who ordered dresses before the pandemic simply canceled payment on their credit card.
I got stuck with thousands of dollars, Dee recalls, noting that she had overdue bills that piled up. And if you don’t buy a certain amount of dresses from the designers per year, they drop us off.
WHY THEY OPENED
Since the age of 18, Zoga has pursued a career in fashion.
I have been in fashion since I was little and I love to dress people … My cousin mother owns a textile business and I did an internship there when I was 18. … I’ve been working in fashion textiles for years now and have been in love with the fashion world my whole life, Zoga explained.
Whether it was draping sheets over my sister, working with high end designers and immersing myself in the style of high profile personalities, I wanted to bring my expertise to my hometown and dress everyone, from 16 for her Sweet 16 to a grandmother for her grandchildren’s big day, she added.
As to why she chose to partner with her mother and open a clothing store, Zoga recalled going shopping for a wedding she had been invited to, and she couldn’t find anything she liked. .
I have been all over the Tristate area, and the fact that I couldn’t find anything I liked was frustrating for me, she recalls.
DESIGNERS
Le Chic Couture offers a range of clothing for special occasions, including dresses from designers such as Jovani, Terani, Portia & Scarlett, Mac Duggal, Faviana, MNM Couture and Jessica Angel.
Despite the setbacks associated with the pandemic, the mother / daughter team said they hoped to take the business to new levels.
Dressing clients up and watching their faces light up when they’re completely happy with what we’ve chosen for them is our favorite part of the job, Dee said. And all of the positive feedback we receive is what has kept us going the storm with the pandemic.
They said they hope to someday grow into a bigger storefront and become a trusted place in the community, where customers can come and feel comfortable and trust our selection of dresses, Zoga said.
CHIC COUTURE IN ONE LOOK
Address: 85B Page Avenue, Richmond Valley
Website: lechicny.com
Instagram: instagram.com/lechiccoutureny
Facebook:facebook.com/lechiccoutureny
News Business Briefs is a weekly column that tells the stories of new Staten Island business owners.
If you have a new business on Staten Island, send an email [email protected].
Tracey Porpora is the business writer and Sunday director of SiLive.com/Staten Island Advance.
REAL COLUMNS
Award-winning gymnast opens Staten Island center for children
This New Herbal And Flower Gift Company Specializes In Positivity
After overcoming many challenges, a 20-year-old embarks on woodworking crafts
Children’s speech therapy business expands with second Staten Island location
Staten Island, mom of 3, opens Sharkeys Cuts for Kids
3 buddies launch CBD oil and wellness spa: we just want people to feel good
Best Friends Launch Handmade Gift Company Sugar Sisters During Pandemic
New SI fish market opens with creative concept during pandemic
Munch, a Tinder for Food app, launches during pandemic
Local business owner opens Staten Island-themed Etsy store during pandemic
Tanning business owner opens new salon amid pandemic
2 friends develop bold, comfortable clothing for remote workers during pandemic
Mom opens kids’ gym with coffee bar for parents during pandemic
When one door closes, another opens for the owner of a gourmet cafe
Franchise owner comes full circle by opening Crunch Fitness in former NYSC space during pandemic
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]