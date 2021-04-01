Mother and daughter resist pandemic with new couture clothing store

STATEN ISLAND, NY – Just five months after the mother / daughter team of Dee, 51, and Zoga Sturce, 31, opened a special occasion clothing store in Richmond Valley, the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19 ) closed all businesses.

It was heartbreaking when we had to shut down, said Dee Sturce, co-owner of Chic Couture. It was as if I had never known what anxiety was before. … Just as we started to resume operations in March, we were forced to close our doors and wait for the pandemic to end.

And while Huguenot residents reopened their store on July 1, 2020, the Sturces said they lost a lion share of their business because large restaurant business was banned for a year.

After the opening on October 1, 2019, in March, everything was just starting to recover, and then on March 15, 2020, we closed, Zoga Sturce said, noting that the store has a range of party and second-hand clothing. special, ranging from bridesmaid dresses. , to prom dresses and Sweet 16.

Now, with the release of coronavirus warrants, people are once again shopping for dresses for special occasions. And the couple said they hope to recover lost belongings so their specialty clothing store can stay afloat.

Sales have fallen sharply due to weddings, proms and all of the events postponed or canceled all together, Zoga said.

The Sturces said many customers who ordered dresses before the pandemic simply canceled payment on their credit card.

I got stuck with thousands of dollars, Dee recalls, noting that she had overdue bills that piled up. And if you don’t buy a certain amount of dresses from the designers per year, they drop us off.

WHY THEY OPENED

Since the age of 18, Zoga has pursued a career in fashion.

I have been in fashion since I was little and I love to dress people … My cousin mother owns a textile business and I did an internship there when I was 18. … I’ve been working in fashion textiles for years now and have been in love with the fashion world my whole life, Zoga explained.

Whether it was draping sheets over my sister, working with high end designers and immersing myself in the style of high profile personalities, I wanted to bring my expertise to my hometown and dress everyone, from 16 for her Sweet 16 to a grandmother for her grandchildren’s big day, she added.

As to why she chose to partner with her mother and open a clothing store, Zoga recalled going shopping for a wedding she had been invited to, and she couldn’t find anything she liked. .

I have been all over the Tristate area, and the fact that I couldn’t find anything I liked was frustrating for me, she recalls.

DESIGNERS

Le Chic Couture offers a range of clothing for special occasions, including dresses from designers such as Jovani, Terani, Portia & Scarlett, Mac Duggal, Faviana, MNM Couture and Jessica Angel.

Despite the setbacks associated with the pandemic, the mother / daughter team said they hoped to take the business to new levels.

Dressing clients up and watching their faces light up when they’re completely happy with what we’ve chosen for them is our favorite part of the job, Dee said. And all of the positive feedback we receive is what has kept us going the storm with the pandemic.

They said they hope to someday grow into a bigger storefront and become a trusted place in the community, where customers can come and feel comfortable and trust our selection of dresses, Zoga said.

CHIC COUTURE IN ONE LOOK

Address: 85B Page Avenue, Richmond Valley

Website: lechicny.com

Instagram: instagram.com/lechiccoutureny

Facebook:facebook.com/lechiccoutureny

News Business Briefs is a weekly column that tells the stories of new Staten Island business owners.

If you have a new business on Staten Island, send an email [email protected].

Tracey Porpora is the business writer and Sunday director of SiLive.com/Staten Island Advance.

