Worn Stories reviews a well-spun thread on the clothes that define us | Television

A yellow sweater given by a Buddhist monk to a member of his temple. The work shirt a man wore when he first met the woman he would end up living with in a nudist community in Florida. A one-of-a-kind coat that his owner and cousin looked for all over Manhattan when he stepped out of a restaurant. A T-shirt with an airbrushed photo montage of a murdered young man for his mother to wear. A tie made from scraps of fabric that an immigrant seamstress grandmother had left behind when her long days at work were over. The first male garment purchased by a non-binary teenager. The leather codpiece offered by Tina Turner to her saxophonist which finally made her famous. All human life is here in the new Netflix Worn Stories Documentary Series.

It’s a simple and charming idea executed simply and charmingly, first in the 2014 Emily Spivacks bestselling book of the same name and now in this television adaptation of Jenji Kohan (whose knack for coaxing stories to From Small Moments was introduced by Orange Is the New Black, his addictively hilarious and heartbreaking adaptation of Piper Kermans memoir).

In a series of half-hour episodes of a length that allows vanity, like each of the stories comprising the episodes, to never outgrow its welcome, we hear what different clothes mean to different people. We also hear the story behind the acquisition, perhaps, or the memories that an object came to retain, the epiphany it brought about, or one of the hundreds of other functions that a garment can. fulfill beyond the mere protection of our fragile flesh from the elements.

Watch the Worn Stories Trailer

Each episode has a general theme Community, Beginnings, Survival, etc. The shows contain brief talking interludes (a teenage girl holding pants that were her grandmothers, for example, which she never dreamed of wearing until her grandmother died and they became a way to literally keep it close). These are mixed with one or two longer and more substantial narratives, told by the protagonists and complemented by animated sequences, woven inside and outside of them.

Sometimes the stories are sweet to the point of soporificance. South Korean restaurateur Ms. Park, owner of the yellow sweater, lost everything in the Asian financial crisis and emigrated to New York. Her culinary contributions to the life of her local Buddhist temple have resulted in the gift of the monks and she wears it to a dance class that gradually banishes her loneliness and envelops it in a warmth of its own.

Others are stupid, but stories of shaggy dogs, like the cousins ​​and their coats that are eventually found in the apartment of a very stoned man who can hardly understand what is going on, although he either enough on the ball to try for a trio before they go.

At their best, however, the stories light up forgotten or unfamiliar corners of the world and let us know about it a lot more. Spivacks’ book was noted for focusing quite heavily on the fairly homogeneous world of bo-ho New York City she knew, and the series made efforts to address that. The former prisoner Carlos shows us his disguises the outfit provided by the family for the day of your release from prison. If you don’t have a family, you’re happy with whatever the prison finds in their rag bag for you. He now works for an organization that supports graduates who have no one and therefore nothing when they leave. This includes providing them with clothes suitable for their new life.

Airbrush artist Mutt began his craft in the 1980s, when it mainly involved the exuberant spraying of movie and cartoon characters onto jackets. Now, he says, the reason people come to me in the city of Philadelphia is usually murder. Usually the murder of young black men. Their mothers and friends come to see him to have t-shirts made for after the funeral, a sort of sinister equivalent of party favors. Something to wear after you take off your funeral clothes at home but still feel the loss, says a bereaved woman.

Maxayn, whose son Jah-san was celebrating his college acceptances when he was shot and killed by a man he had never met before, says: Making shirts allows me to talk more about him. I certainly say this to other moms. Say their names. Because it keeps them here with you. Helps you remember who they were, not what happened to them. Artists call T-shirts urban memorials.

I never thought I would do that, says Mutt. But it is, and now we know it. Loss is literally written on each grieving breast.