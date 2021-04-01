Scottsdale Fashion Square Evolves To Meet Customer Needs Amid Recent Success

Trade

April 1, 2021

After a multi-year redevelopment, Scottsdale Fashion Square is highlighting its recent successes and plans to bring more new tenants to the market, updated stores and unique experiences this year.

Scottsdale Fashion Square is part of the Macerich portfolio.

Despite last year’s pandemic challenges, Scottsdale Fashion Square has successfully opened several new stores and restaurants including Versace, Rolex, Golden Goose, Jacadi Paris, Hyde Park Jewelers, Capital One Café, Warby Parker, Fabletics, Casper, Levi’s Store, 4-Star Amazon, Shade Store, Francine and Nobu, according to a press release.

In addition, several stores – including Cartier, Bulgari, Salvatore Ferragamo, Carolina Herrera, Indochino, Brighton Collectibles, One 51, Nick’s Menswear and Xpress Tailoring – moved, expanded or renovated their spaces within Scottsdale Fashion Square last year.

“As the retail industry evolves, Scottsdale Fashion Square continues to be a destination for successful brands,” said Melanie Sutton, director of marketing for the upscale mall. “Retailers keep telling us, and showing us by signing leases, that they don’t have to be in all centers – just the best centers. And Scottsdale Fashion Square is one of the best; it continues to exceed expectations because we are always listening and working with retailers, restaurants and others to deliver exactly what customers want and need. “

Pinkberry opened at the center this month, and Lucid Motors will soon be opening a Lucid Studio at the center to give customers the opportunity to experience Lucid’s EV technology and book their own all-electric Lucid Air sedan. Additionally, retailers like Buck Mason and Psycho Bunny will be opening a new location in Scottsdale Fashion Square this year, along with other new, market-leading tenants and existing tenants planning to expand, renovate or add. to their offers.

Later this year, an 11,000-square-foot, two-story Dior flagship store will open in the luxury wing of Scottsdale Fashion Square. It will be the first and only Dior in all of Arizona, strengthening the ’s position as a leader in luxury shopping.

The center has also received SafeGuard Hygiene Excellence and Safety certification from Bureau Veritas, highlighting its best hygiene and safety protocols.

Granted by the world’s leader in testing, inspection and certification, the designation recognizes that the 1.9 million square foot center has exceeded strict requirements to minimize the risk of the virus spreading on site.

“The health and safety of our buyers and employees is our top priority,” said Ms. Sutton.

In addition to new health and safety protocols, Scottsdale Fashion Square and its retailers have responded to the needs of consumers by giving them more ways to tailor their shopping and dining experiences. This includes extended hours of operation, online in-store pickup shopping offers, expanded restaurant patio seating, more options for picking up sidewalk take-out and shopping by appointment, whether virtually or in person.

Amenities like these are here to stay, according to Ms. Sutton.

“Based on usage and consumer response, it is clear that this equipment will continue to be offered even when business returns to its new normal,” she said.

“The lifestyles of our customers are constantly changing – we know our customers want choice, experience and be surprised.”

According to Ms. Sutton, now is the perfect time to visit Scottsdale Fashion Square.

“You can really see how the center continues to evolve to meet and exceed the needs and wants of consumers. We have something for everyone. Here you’ll find your favorite brands with a home-away-from-home workspace, favorite restaurant, new movie, and immersive art – while on the same day you might also receive a spa treatment, haircut. or even have it made to measure, ”said Ms. Sutton.