Fenderson has held exhibitions on black designer Jay Jaxon and is working on a biography of him …

Rachel Fenderson, MA Fashion Studies ’18, AAS Fashion Design ’08, Highlights Dark Creations

Jay Jaxon was the first American and Black American to be the chief designer of the French Haute Couture House Jean-Louis Scherrer in 1969. Jaxon continued to work for the most famous fashion houses in Paris in the 1970s, where he designed for Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, Jean-Louis Scherrer and Pierre Cardins American Market. He started his own brand in the 1960s, during the Garment District era reign, and went on to create pieces for singers such as Luther Vandross, Annie Lennox and Thelma Houston, as well as costumes for films and TV shows like “Angel”, “Ally McBeal” and “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.”

For decades, Jaxons’ name has been hidden in various fashion design histories and his contributions have been erased. Thanks to the principal authority on Jay Jaxon, Rachel Fenderson, MA Fashion Studies 18, the Jaxons name has recently re-entered the fashion landscape, where it has been the subject of exhibitions organized by Fenderson at the Mona Bismarck, Queens Public Library, and the Queens Historical Society, in addition to the biography that Fenderson is currently writing about the talented designer.

Fenderson first discovered Jaxon as she researched designers while earning her AAS in fashion design in 2008. Initially, Fenderson did not see herself represented among the designers she found, but when she broadened her search to include the keywords “Top Black Designers” she was introduced to Jaxon, who as she was also from Queens, but had the least historical data available.

I thought if he could be successful in the industry, so could I, and that’s the definition of why representation is so crucial, says Fenderson. It would have been extremely monumental and magnetic for me to know the extent of his vast and exceptional career, especially during this time when I was studying to be a fashion designer. If you don’t see what you can become, how can you manifest it?

Prior to pursuing his Masters in Fashion Studies at Parsons Paris, Fenderson completed his AAS in Fashion Design at Parsons in New York City, then started his own fashion brand, Jacques pepper, with his sister. As a master’s student in 2017, Fenderson wrote an essay on four color designers who started their own brands during the Jim Crow era, inspired by the lack of a diverse fashion history in the curriculum. and the fact that I didn’t see myself depicted in the historical narrative, especially when I knew we were still there, Fenderson said.

Fenderson’s essay included the work of Jay Jaxon, which led one of his professors to encourage him to expand his research, which became the basis of his thesis project, JAY JAXON: A biographical study and analysis of media discourse reinstating a designer in the history of fashion. As a fashion designer and professional in the industry itself, Fenderson is aware of the challenges Jaxon has faced and plans to continue working to evolve the industry so that it is representative of the real look of the world.

I want readers, novices, students, academics, historians, designers and others to know that Jay Jaxon is resilient and that is where his genius lies, says Fenderson. He designed and created in an industry that is based on the ideals of whiteness and white European beauty. To resist this, rising above relentless racism, deplorable treatment and the caste system as portrayed by Isabel Wilkerson, while breaking down doors and breaking down blockages to maximize your full potential as a designer is above and beyond – his plate changes.

Designer Jay Jaxon, pictured at Maison Jean-Louis Scherrers design fair, to announce the release of his Spring / Summer 1970, Haute Couture & Prt – Porter, 1969/1970 collections. Photographer unknown, Editorial Image, 1969/1970, Keystone Press Agency, Ltd., Jay Jaxons Portfolio, Lloyd Hardy Bequest, Rachel Fenderson Collection, 2017.

Fenderson credits her stint to Parsons for training her for her role as an interdisciplinary curator and critic, and she applied many of the lessons she learned during her studies in Paris to the exhibitions she curated on Jaxon. Her time at Parsons was also integral to her approach to writing Jaxons ‘biography, as she was able to visit museums and archives in Paris, which gave her vital access and insight into Jaxons’ past. .

Throughout her dissertation research, Fenderson was struck by the fact that Jaxon was left out of history and began to wonder who, exactly, is in charge of documenting the past, and what it means for the past. humanity and historiography when black stories are not. entirely said and / or omitted. Since Fenderson began her work highlighting Jaxons’ role in fashion, she plans to continue highlighting the contributions of blacks who have also been excluded.

I want to know who is broadcasting and recording the story, and for what purpose, she says. How could someone like Jay Jaxon be excluded, erased and thus removed from the historical narrative? My MA has prepared me to contextualize and analyze primary / secondary sources using the methodologies of quantitative and qualitative research, oral history, narrative writing and critical discourse analysis to execute my next book .