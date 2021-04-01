The Brief, powered by BP Élections during dress rehearsal – EURACTIV.fr

As Bulgarians prepare for a general election on Sunday (April 4), the crucial question – or the risk, for some – is whether Boyko Borissov, who runs the poorest country in the EU with small interruptions since 2009, will obtain another mandate.

Throughout the past summer, the streets of Sofia and other major cities were blocked by protesters demanding the resignation of Borisov and chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev, seen as Borisov’s handpicked guardians of a statu quo corrupted.

By then, it looked like Borisov was done, especially after leaked photos showed how the prime minister keeps wads of 500 euro bills and gold bars in his bedroom drawer.

But those who thought Borisov was finished were nave. He has a natural instinct for survival and communication. He doesn’t try to convince everyone to charm enough people to keep him in power.

So Borissov drove off in his SUV across the country, his personal public relations assistant by posting live images on Facebook of his driving skills and his encounters with workers building highways or the Balkan Stream gas pipeline

Borissov no longer meets the press. He doesn’t need it. He has his own media on Facebook.

When meeting people, Borisov is generous and promises money. He also paid a supplement of 50 leva (25) per month to each retiree until the elections. For poor retirees, 25 is a lot of money. Is it a voice purchase? Your opinion is as good as ours.

Borissov succeeded in creating a state that resembles Bulgaria under the leadership of Communist dictator Todor Zhivkov, of whom Borisov was the last bodyguard.

It means creating an elite of a million people that the leader controls. Before, they were members of the Communist Party, who ruled the country as administrators. Today it is the civil servants. They may or may not be members of the Borissovs GERB party, but they know that voting GERB is a guarantee of keeping their jobs.

So much for Borissov. A few words on the opposition.

The main opposition force, the Socialists (BSP), comes second in opinion polls. But Borisov’s GERB and BSP have the same problem: They have their own fans, around 20% of the electorate each, but both struggle to bring partners together to form a ruling coalition.

The most interesting elements of the political spectrum are the political forces which are expected to enter Parliament for the first time. All of them gained strength during the protests, although they were unable to present themselves as a unified force against Borisov.

Slavi Trifonov is a television showman. His strength will likely be No. 3 in the election. Some compare him to Beppe Grillo in Italy. He keeps his cards close to his chest.

Among the expected newcomers to Parliament, democratic Bulgaria is probably the second most important force.

They represent the traditional center-right, alongside which Borissov’s GERB (also affiliated with the EPP) looks like populist usurpers. Democratic Bulgaria appears to be Bulgaria’s most reformist force. Its central character, Hristo Ivanov, a fighter for judicial reform, is a familiar face in Brussels.

Stand Up Bulgaria Mafia Out! is also likely to win its first seats in parliament. This center-left party can be recognized by the charismatic figure of Maya Manolova, former national ombudsman.

The three new parties reject the option of a coalition with the GERB. But the Manolovas party does not rule out a coalition with the BSP.

If Borissov wins (as the polls predict) and fails to form a coalition, the runner-up (BSP) will take a chance. In case of failure of the BSP, the president will entrust the formation of a government to a party of his choice. But even then, success is not guaranteed.

One thing is certain: the higher the turnout, the fairer the elections will be.

In the event that these elections do not result in a government, a new parliamentary poll will likely coincide with the presidential elections in the fall, where popular incumbent President Rumen Radev will seek a second term.

With Radev being an open opponent of Borisov, these elections would be a clash of titans. Sunday’s poll is likely a dress rehearsal.

