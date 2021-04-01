UPDATE: Police arrest 1 man but still search for 2 suspects in attempted break-in at BP station | News

UPDATE:On Thursday April 1, a Washington, DC man was arrested and charged with attempted burglary, flight, destruction of property, reckless driving, possession of burglary tools and robbery. Two other suspects are still at large.
Sgt. Steven Lewis, of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, said a duty detective discovered a burglary attempt in progress at the BP gas station on Lee Highway in Warrenton around 2:30 a.m. on April 1. the suspect, he fled the scene in a car.
Lewis said after a short chase, the vehicle stopped and three men got out of the car and fled on foot. K-9 teams from the FCSO and the Virginia State Police have followed the suspects until the Virginia State Police Soldier and his partner K-9 Duke located and apprehended one of the men. Anthony Price, 34, has been taken into police custody.
Fauquier Sheriff’s Office, as well as Warrenton City Police Department, Virginia State Police, Warren County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, and Aviation Unit Fairfax County Police are still in the area, looking for each other. two suspects, Lewis said.
Lewis described the two men: One is a black man who is around 6 feet tall and 175 pounds. The other is a fair-skinned black man who is about 5’9 “and weighs 185 pounds. Both wear dark clothes.
The survey remains active and more details will be released as they become available.
Residents are asked to call 911 or 347-3300 if they see one of the two men.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, asking residents to take shelter in place as police searched for two suspects in a burglary attempt at the BP gas station on Lee Highway near Nordix Drive in Warrenton. Police described the suspects as black men wearing black clothes.
At 6:45 am, police were still searching the Warrenton Lakes region.
Sgt. Steven Lewis of the FCSO said that one of the suspects in the attempted burglary was in custody; the other two are said to have fled on foot.
Residents are asked to call 911 or 347-3300 if they see anything suspicious.
Police were alerted at 2:26 a.m. of the attempted burglary. A vehicle suspected of being associated with the alleged crime was towed from the location. No one was injured in the incident, Lewis said.
