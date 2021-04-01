Pacsun celebrates genderless fashion





ANGELS, April 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Pacsun unveils its summer 2021 campaign, which embraces the current spirit of genderless fashion. The retailer will drop all new inspiring and colorful genderless styles on March, 31st, Just in time for summer. The summer campaign emphasizes self-reflection and setting intentions, and features influential YouTuber and fashion icon, Emma Chamberlain, with a diverse range of young people, including Bryce anderson, Nara Aziza, Heart Clergy, Charlotte D’Alessio, Sydney graham, and Mathieu Simoneau.

“We curated and styled our own looks for the set of Pacsun, and I found myself really drawn to the genderless selection,” Chamberlain said. “I feel the same at home, creating looks from unisex pieces that I can change with accessories depending on how I feel.” “I took part in this campaign not because it was based on the idea of ​​genderless clothes, but for the reason that I used Pacsun as a kid for school clothes and I was still a little shy of what i really wanted. wear, “mentioned Bryce anderson (photo below with Emma Chamberlain). “Participating was a message to my past and to my children today that brands evolve like you did when you were young – and with space to evolve in your identity like clothing, that’s healthier growth.” “We let the actors in our campaign choose their own clothes and how they wanted to style their hair, and they were really drawn to the genderless pieces,” said Brie Olson, chef. Brand manager for Pacsun. “Everything we do at Pacsun is based on youth culture, so we love to let our young community really lead the conversation about style and reflect how they want to express themselves and what they feel like. comfortable to wear. The new styles align with Pacsun’s creative vision around gender freedom, a category introduced by the brand in September 2020. “The campaign was really about shining a light on the future – showcasing our genderless line. We wanted to bring together creative people and create something for young people, truly inspired by everyone who makes up the Pacsun family,” said Calli perez, Creative Director of Pacsun. Pacsun will continue to embrace this inclusive mindset in all initiatives, including a genderless scholarship program with the Fashion Scholarship Fund and a new green and genderless fashion line from Pacsun called Color Theory, a staple product line. cotton-based eco-friendly casual shirts. , ranging from your favorite sweatpants to your favorite hoodie due out this summer. FAVORITE LINK ASSETS SOURCE PacSun Related links http://www.pacsun.com

