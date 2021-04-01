Fashion
The daily ritual zipper dress surprisingly impressed buyers
Simple, bodycon dresses were very popular in the 90s, and they have made a serious comeback! Although we love the minimalist and sleek look that slip dresses have, they are not the easiest style to achieve.
Finding the dress that suits your body type can be difficult, especially if you are shopping online and not having the opportunity to try it on. But the buyers say they went out on a branch and picked up this nightie dress from Daily Ritual, and it far exceeded any expectations they had for it!
This dress is bodycon and sophisticated in a very understated way. The design of this one is super simple, it is a spaghetti strap style with a midi hem and a very light v-neckline. The material is also super light, which will be perfect for spring and summer! While it’s still a little cold this dress can be paired with a denim jacket or a cute leather bomber jacket, but once the heat rises this dress flies solo!
The dress enters a handful of prints who were absolutely obsessed with. Were swooning over the zebra and leopard prints in particular, but they all look amazing! What buyers say they are most impressed with is the cut of the dress and how flattering it is on the body. You’d think a dress like this would be tight in all the wrong places, but it can actually create a beautiful hourglass figure!
Many critics say that this dress can be taller, so downsizing can be a good idea if you want a more fitted look. And remember, there’s nothing a big belt can’t fix if the dress you order ends up being a little too baggy. If you’ve been looking for the perfect babydoll dress, today is your lucky day!
See: Get it Daily Ritual Women’s Regular Fit Fluid Drape Georgette Babydoll Dress for prices from $ 22, available on Amazon! Please note that prices are correct as of the published date, April 1, 2021, but are subject to change.
