Fashion sales rebound as vaccinations increase, in-store shoppers say – WWD

Women who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 are returning to specialty stores, ready to spend on dressier clothes, said retailers shopping for trans-seasonal shows at the Dallas Market Center and the Fashion Industry Gallery in proximity.

“We’re starting to see customers coming with friends,” said Cheryl Ross, vice president of product development for Soft Surroundings, which manages 80 stores, e-commerce and a catalog. “Our fourth quarter is going to be really strong.”

The recent surge in business has boosted traffic on both sites, with shoppers looking to increase spring inventory and order fall produce. In addition, some retailers said they came to Dallas because the February Coterie market was held virtually.

The Dallas Market Center has drawn retailers from 48 states, Mexico and Canada to “the busiest market for over 10 years,” said Cindy Morris, President and CEO.

“The month of March confirmed that the territories of the representatives are expanding and that we are a national market,” she noted. “We had a historic number of new buyers from across the country, and 27% were first-time visitors.”

Popular trends included pants and jeans with wider legs, cashmere sweaters in vibrant hues and fancy patterns, tiered dresses, loungewear detailed in finer fabrics, and trendy jewelry.

Textiles with excellent surface interest and sheen, including brocades, metals, leaves, satin, velvet, tweed, faux fur and perforated leather. The prints ranged from bold summaries to delicate calicos and a continuation of stripes and tie-dye hues.

Some sellers have provided goods on consignment, sometimes for the purpose of forming relationships with new accounts.

Buyers tended to calculate their purchase openings relative to the same time period in 2019, as the year of the pandemic was such an aberration, and most razed them.

“Does everyone buy this much?” No, but it’s definitely in the right direction, ”said Brad Hughes, whose namesake company represents around 45 premium brands in two DMC showrooms. “We had a record day on the first day of trading and saw over 100 accounts.”

“It’s been good,” echoed Gary Rosenblum, sales manager for Jakett, who exhibits at the FIG. “I haven’t had a show like this in a long time.”

Independent merchants said they survived the year of the pandemic by reducing spending and inventory, delivering or shipping goods by hand after approval, launching or boosting e-commerce, and being creative in the process. social media marketing, especially on Instagram, with virtual fashion shows featuring store employees.

Soft Surroundings plans to host trunk shows with local vendors and other in-store promotions to attract customers, Ross said.

“Everyone works very hard,” she said. “If we can get over that bump, we see people are happy to be back.”

Buying accessories for the resort and spring next year, Ross hailed Julio Designs’ jewelry as “gorgeous” and “at a good price” and Joya for “a beautiful design for a cause and giving back.”

Patti Aversa, owner of Aversa For Her in Glendale, Wisconsin, said vaccinated clients came happily, grateful to be alive and reconnecting.

“I am delighted to see him,” she said. “They’re all ready to get out of their sweatpants and put on something with a button and a zipper.”

After slashing its budget by 10% from March 2019, Aversa looked for fall clothing with color and personality for its 4,000-square-foot store, including Rossopuro’s cashmere tweed sweaters, the Jakett’s textured-leather jackets, Anorak’s “cute” down coats and “super easy to wear” dresses. by Dress to Kill.

“I’m looking for more color and personality,” she says. “Love the fresh line of greens.”

B. Prince’s owners Andrea and Bezshan Dolatabadi, of Birmingham, Alabama, have requested prompt deliveries of mother of the bride dresses and completed their fall purchase, which they usually do in New York and New York. Paris.

“Weddings that have been called off are postponed,” Bezshan Dolatabadi noted.

Among their choices were Bigio’s peach-brocade three-quarter dress and a sleeveless dress with a black and gold brocade bodice and a black ostrich-feathered and foiled skirt.

They cut their budget by 30% compared to 2019, in line with the drop in sales last year.

Wolo Boutique partners Pamela Cotter and Anne Daniel said business resumed in March at the Dallas boutique in wealthy University Park.

“We feel people want to dress again,” Cotter said.

The pair mainly booked fall orders, including colorful velvet tops from Emily Lovelock, navy camouflage nylon pants from Cambio, Lafayette 148 cuffed denim jeans, and tailored shirts from Finley.

“I think people are ready for the prints, and I usually don’t buy them,” said Nini Bekhradi, owner of Unica in Houston. “My client really wants happy colors now.”

She found “beautiful” dresses, skirts and tops from Go Silk and relaxed jeans from Paige Denim.

Spring business so far is on par with 2019 at Hill Country Outfitters, a casual boutique for women and men in the tourist destination of Fredericksburg, Texas, owner Mary Ann Turbeville said. Fredericksburg is easily accessible by car from the three largest cities in Texas and continued to attract visitors to its vineyards and rural way of life during the pandemic, she said.

“We had a wonderful spring break,” noted Turbeville. “We are seeing an increase in traffic and we are about to enter wildflower season.”

Aligning her budget to March 2019, she grabbed immediate accessories and items and completed her fall purchase, including ‘phenomenal’ athletic wear from Bella Dahl, Nic & Zoe and Liverpool.

“Our client wants something comfortable and not outrageous, but fashionable,” added buyer Desiree Turbeville.