Pigtown woman opens fashion and needlework heritage school

The revitalization of a lost art in Baltimore spawned a legacy of fashion and a needle trade school in the Pigtown community of Baltimore. “Said Stacy Stube, Fashion President of Sew Bromo,” but now in the heart of Pigtown, the Baltimore fashion and apparel industry is being revitalized thanks to Sew Bromo. “The uniqueness of this that we are is that we are a factory. you learn in the kitchen. So when you go to fashion school you learn in the classroom, but here you learn where things are done, ”Stube said. New Bromo is a trade school, in a way. If you don’t know how to sew, they will teach you from scratch. But it also gives entrepreneurs a space where they can learn about different aspects of the business. Juliana Stube learns how to grow her pet accessories company made in Baltimore, Jes Made. So has Susan Clayton, who created convertible thumbless mitts for runners and walkers. “There are things that I just didn’t understand or just didn’t know, like packaging, marketing, and the margins of scale, all of the things that I’ve never been – I didn’t go there. fashion school. I just had an idea, “said Clayton, of White Paws Run Mitts.” Before that you had to go to New York, which is far away and it’s expensive, or LA – those are basically the two fashion poles. So to have something in Baltimore this close that is affordable, it’s much more accessible to entrepreneurs, “said Nicole Myrick, of Belvidere Terrace Atelier. New Bromo offers in-person training and online, hoping to breathe new life into an old tradition in the city. “Maybe we will become the fashion capital for innovation,” said Stacy Stube.