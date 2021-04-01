Sono Bello partners with Dress for Success in Austin to present annual Your Hour, Her Power campaign highlighting the importance of women leaders amid pandemic





Sono Bello’s Dress for Success partnership is helping women gain the tools and confidence they need to re-enter the workforce amid a striking pandemic of job loss that disproportionately affects women. Sono Bello, a national cosmetic surgery specialist based in Austin, Texas, partners with international nonprofit Dress for Success to present the Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day campaign 31 Days of Women in Power to help women get the tools they need to re-enter the workforce, an extension of the global Your Hour, Her Power campaign. Sono Bello is a major sponsor of the Your Hour, Her Power campaign, which allows individuals to donate the equivalent of an hour’s pay to help women access Dress for Success programs and services that aim to empower and supporting women with the tools to thrive in their careers. Sono Bello is also helping Dress for Success spotlight the work of 30 revolutionary women leaders across the United States while mirroring a campaign with 41 of their own leaders within Sono Bello. I love that we can have a positive impact on the lives of our patients, enabling them to live their best life in a way that is meaningful to them, said Carina Rodriguez, Commercial Director of Sono Bello. We have the privilege of helping patients feel good about themselves and gain confidence, which is essential to our entire professional and personal lives. Sono Bellos’ workforce is made up of over 80% female managers and serves an 80% female clientele, which allows the company to be female-driven and female-centric, from the directors of the business to customers served. The Sono Bellos Dress for Success partnership and a concurrent internal campaign highlighting company leaders focus on inspiring hope and resilience, recognizing the cataclysmic job loss faced by women during the pandemic, where hundreds of thousands of women are forced out of the workforce at rates disproportionate to men. . The way you feel is priceless, and I love working for an organization that approaches self-confidence from a compassionate and healthy perspective to help individuals achieve their goals, said Bailey Jones, senior consultant. in patient care at Sono Bello. We really enjoy working in partnership with patients to listen deeply to their life story and see this transformation unfold. Those wishing to support Dress for Success this Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day with a donation of the equivalent of one hour of their salary can visit the Sono Bellos website at SonoBello.com/DressforSuccess. Sponsored by Sono Bello. The views expressed by the guest (s) on this program are solely those of the guest (s) and are not endorsed by this TV channel.

