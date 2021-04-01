Fashion
The white maxi dresses are in this spring shop these 6 styles from sizes XS to 6X
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and offers that we love. If you like them too and decide to buy through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Spring has officially arrived. Now is the time to wait white maxi dresses to appear both in your daily life and in your social media timeline. And, yes, this is a trend you should embrace.
Before 40, everyone was talking about the LDB, or the little black dress. But with the rise in power cottagecore, white maxi dresses have a moment. Cottagecore, however, isn’t the only thing to blame on the rise of white maxi dresses. Lifestyle influencers and YouTubers have donned the style for years, making it a timeless spring staple.
And the current demand for white maxi dresses is high, many are out of stock at various retailers. Fortunately, there are still some in stock online for you to enjoy this simple and breezy style trend.
1. Arianna Sleeveless Ruffle Maxi Dress, $ 39
This sleeveless ruffle maxi dress is one you can wear over and over again. Wearing sizes small to extra large, the dress gives you room to move around, making it a lightweight dress that’s perfect for spring and summer.
2. Free People Deep Sea Long Dress, $ 118
Free peoples Deep Sea long dress is available in sizes XS to XL. This lightweight garment from Free People is perfect for the pool or for a trip to the supermarket. Both stylish and comfortable, it’s a win-win dress for this summer and beyond.
3. Taylor Fashion To Figure Long Shirt Dress with Slit, $ 89.95
Plus size buyers will love this stylish side slit maxi dress available in sizes 0X to 4X. It has a deep V-neckline with a wrap-around tie at the waist. This is the kind of dress you wear when you want to impress.
4. VIISHOW Loose Casual Maxi Dresses with Pockets, $ 19.99 $ 31.99
Although simple, a dress with pockets is always a victory. With over $ 39,000 reviews on Amazon, this dress (which goes up to 3X) is a must-have for spring. I tried this dress, along with two other ITKs editors with different body types, and its super stretchy and spacious. If you are a tall person, this dress will actually look like a maxi design on your tall frame.
5. Anthropologie Melfi Long Ruffled Wrap Dress, $ 148
If you want to be sexy and cozy at the same time this summer, look no further than Anthropology Melfi Tiered Wrap Maxi Dress. Cover-up is in the name, but this dress gives you plenty of opportunities to show some skin. The white maxi dress has a goddess vibe with its half-open neckline and fun tassel closure.
6. Torrid White Lace Puff Sleeve Maxi Skater Dress, $ 62.65 (Orig. $ 89.50)
A little more alluring and romantic option is this plus size maxi dress from Torrid. The dress features puffed sleeves, a slight level detail as well as lace throughout. Not to mention, that goes up to a 6X.
If you liked this story, check out this top rated sundress on Amazon under $ 25 and really chic.
