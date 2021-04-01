Fashion
UCLA men’s basketball has a new identity under Mick Cronin
UCLA coach Mick Cronin was not the school’s first choice to replace Steve Alford in 2019. Or the second. Or the third. Or the fourth.
The Bruins, a blue-blooded program with a record 11 NCAA men’s tournament banners hanging from the rafters in Westwood, Calif., Pursued Tom Izzo (Michigan State), Jay Wright (Villanova) and Tony Bennett (Virginia). They made Tennessee coach Rick Barnes an offer – who turned it down – before hitting Cronin’s numbers.
But hiring Cronin was definitely the right choice. This March madness proved it. Bruins (22-9) meet No.1 seed Gonzaga (30-0) on Saturday in the final drink of the Men’s Final Four (8:34 p.m. ET, CBS).
Critics of his lack of success in the 13-season NCAA tournament in Cincinnati and the belief that the 49-year-old coach’s bold style wouldn’t win a hard-to-please fan base, it all seems absurd now.
Cronin hastened a Bubbles team ranked # 11 from the top four to the bottom four with the toughest path of any team still standing in Indianapolis. The Bruins beat five teams, including Michigan’s first seed in the top eight and No. 2 Alabama in the Sweet 16 in overtime. Giant killer? Or is Cronin just harnessing the potential of a blue blood program that needed a hard makeover?
My goal is to turn that into a winning program, still competing for the conference championships (Pac-12) and then winning national championships ”. Cronin told USA TODAY Sports in 2019.
“On April 9, 2019, I told you, I spell fun WIN,” Cronin said on Tuesday. “You have to find a way to win and these guys have the most fun of their lives in this locker room because they won. I told them I was going to teach them how to win.”
Alford was in the top five recruiting classes and helped UCLA win three Sweet 16s in their five-plus seasons. Cronin, meanwhile, took this year’s squad to the Final Four despite losing second-best scorer Chris Smith eight games into the season and losing. Five-star rookie Daishen Nix in the last minute of the NBA G-League.
UCLA is arguably the most pressing position in sport, with the 10 National Championships and John Wooden’s legacy hanging over any coach who dares to accept the position. Cronin’s State of Mind: Bring it.
The fiery Cronin has renamed a Blue Blood program to become a blue collar group of fighters who play with a courage and tenacity that he promotes as part of the program. This year’s UCLA team has discipline (14-0 when committing 10 or fewer turnovers), a stifling defense (limiting Michigan to 49 points) and a willingness to outdo opponents (take loads and dive to the floor for loose balls in the five NCAA tournament wins).
Cronin told reporters over the weekend that he urged his players to join UCLA: “You have to demand so much, but I give the kids credit because there are already 1,000 people on the portal. transfer. It’s hard to dig in and deal with a little Irishman telling you to get in a defensive position. “
UCLA lost 17 points in a game opener against Michigan State, then came back. It’s a team that plays with resilience and a weird chip on its shoulder. Not like a program with 11 championships.
The Bruins didn’t quit when top player Johnny Juzang fouled in the game against Alabama, or when the Crimson Tidenail threw a buzzer-beater to force overtime in the Sweet 16. Instead , they went up a notch in overtime to retire. They weren’t fazed against No.1 seed Michigan and Juzang continued to score at will, despite an ankle injury. And no one should expect them to back down to Gonzaga, who is trying to become the first men’s team since Indiana in 1976 to go undefeated.
This UCLA team has a new identity and Cronin’s fingerprints are everywhere.
Follow college basketball reporter Scott Gleeson on Twitter @ScottMGleeson.
