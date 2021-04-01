Lawsuit Alleges Chief Public Defender G. Paul Marx Told Lawyer to “Dress Like a Nun” | Courts

Lafayette lawyer who says she was fired from the 15th Judicial District’s indigent advocate’s office after complaining about pay inequality and gender discrimination, including being told to dress like a nun during his meeting with clients in prison, filed a complaint Wednesday against his former employer.

Jami Pellerin’s attorney, Jill Craft, filed a lawsuit against the state of Louisiana through the Council of Advocates of the Indigent; the 15th Native Defender’s Office of the District Judicial Court; and G. Paul Marx, individually and in his capacity as Chief District Advocate for the 15th JDC Indigent Defender’s Office.

Marx described the sexual harassment allegations in the trial as unhealthy lies and said Pellerin was inclined to wear tight, revealing, low-necked clothing. But Marx insisted that he did not impose any special dress code on Pellerin, other than our usual policy, which says you represent the office and you cannot do what you want.

He said he fired Pellerin a year ago for dropping out scheduled training to attend a friend’s wedding and working out of his way to help inmates.

In the lawsuit, Pellerin alleges that she was paid less than male colleagues with less experience, some of whom had not yet passed the Louisiana bar exam. On March 1, 2017, Pellerin, already a licensed lawyer in Louisiana, was hired as a staff lawyer in the juvenile division for $ 51,000 per year. Her male predecessor received $ 56,000, she says. Pay disparities continued when she was transferred to a felony post, replacing a male lawyer who had only been licensed for about two months and was receiving $ 58,000 a year when he graduated. allowed, says the lawsuit.

Marx, Pellerin alleges, asked when she was hired how old she was and if she was married, warning her that the office could not afford maternity leave. After returning from her marriage in 2018, Pellerin alleges that Marx began to ask her at inappropriate times, such as at meetings and while walking down the hall, if she was still pregnant.

In the lawsuit, Pellerin said in a November 2018 meeting with Marx about a pay rise he asked about his sex life. She alleges that he often made sexual comments in private meetings.

Pellerin said she reported several such incidents to her supervisor, including comments Marx allegedly made about another lawyer in the office.

Marx denied ever sexualizing Pellerin, saying he was only interested in her as a lawyer. He said questions about her having children had been raised in the context of her dissatisfaction with the pay and that it was ludicrous to suggest her job was in jeopardy.

In September 2019, Pellerin said she was called to a meeting with Marx, HR director Chris St. Julien and lawyer Janet Brown. Pellerin said she was told that the inmates she represented were sexually aroused by her appearance and that she had to follow a special dress code, dressing “less attractive”, like a nun.

Marx said his office was trying to deal with complaints about Pellerin, which he said came from his office and two sheriff officials who cited issues with excited inmates.

The problem was keeping the inmates compliant, he said.

The final straw, Pellerin claims, occurred in February 2020. Three male lawyers, she said, spent three days during working hours informally assisting a criminal defense attorney on case law, strategy and other issues. Pellerin said in the trial that she joined them for the conclusion of the trial and offered a suggestion on a lower verdict that the defense attorney had not thought of and for which the jury ultimately sentenced the accused.

The criminal defense attorney and her colleagues, Pellerin said, sent emails congratulating her on the suggestion. But Marx berated her in an email for helping the other lawyer, claiming she was not a team player and was on her feet, according to the lawsuit. Pellerin said Marx also said she abused IDO resources by helping an out-of-office lawyer while at IDO, but he never criticized the three male lawyers. .

She was fired in March 2020, the lawsuit says, allegedly for filing a request for bail reduction for clients detained at high risk due to COVID-19, which Marx allegedly characterized as an overrun; to provide advice to defense counsel; and to complain about unequal treatment.

Pellerin filed a complaint with the Louisiana Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Louisiana Human Rights Commission, but the parties were unable to resolve the dispute, says the trial.

On February 21, the EEOC asked the Justice Department to issue a right to prosecute notice.