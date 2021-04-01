Cole Haan Returns To Golf By Transforming Three Of His Most Popular Styles | Golf equipment: clubs, balls, bags





No stranger to golf shoes, dress shoe company Cole Haan has released a collection of golf shoes for men and women inspired by the brand’s most popular styles. Spikeless versions of golf shoes are now available in the refined Oxford OriginalGrand, the lux GrandPro AM street sneaker and the tennis-inspired Zerogrand. We caught up with the Cole Haan team to learn more about the launch and introduce ourselves to the line for sale now on the Cole Haan website and on Golf Galaxy.

The premium shoe brand is known for its quality dress shoes set on athletic soles for a sophisticated yet comfortable style. Although oxfords are the brand’s signature footwear, Cole Haans’ more athletic silhouettes have grown in popularity in recent years as fashion trends become more casual. It’s a throwback to the blend of sport and style for the 92-year-old company, says brand president David Maddocks.

The idea started with [co-founder] Eddie Haan almost 80 years ago when he first patented Cole Haan golf shoes, Maddocks said. Our product was as grounded in technology as it is today.

Like many, the Cole Haan line of golf shoes collapsed in the 1980s, with relics becoming collectibles scattered across eBay and in the back of closets. The resurgence was inspired by the rise in participation in golf and years of customers asking for a modern branded golf shoe.

Golf is inherent in Cole Haan’s DNA, and we’ve made it a priority that our golf product meets technical needs throughout their game, regardless of their level of play, said Creative Director Scott. Patt. Performance and craftsmanship come first, but just as important was our attention to the style preferences of our customers. We took the opportunity as a brand to relax and take a light approach to the product.

Prior to the launch of this collection, Chris Bates, Cole Haan’s senior product line manager, said it wouldn’t be unusual to see a Cole Haan staff member wearing the brand’s non-golf shoes on the golf course. . Bates credits these rounds for helping strike the perfect balance of heritage, style and performance in this latest collection.

Our team was motivated to create golf shoes because we love golf, Bates said. We were tired of playing at other brands when we knew we had the product knowledge, design talent and golf DNA to bring Cole Haan to the course.

