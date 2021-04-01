The launch: April’s most popular fashion launches





Now that it is officially in spring, fashion blooms with collaborations, launches and exciting news. From Comme des Garçons’ buzzing collaboration with Converse to Nike’s retro swimwear collection, check out the hottest style news below. Check back for more as we update our gallery with the latest additions throughout the month.

Dan Cassab collaborates on the launch of accessories with artist Leta Sobierajski WHO: And Cassab What: Collaboration of accessories with Leta Sobierajski Or: Available exclusively on Dancassab.com Why: Dan Cassab, a Mexican leather jacket brand focused on hyperlocal craftsmanship at the peak of quality and passion, launches its first line of accessories made in collaboration with Brooklyn-based artist Leta Sobierajski. A year in the making, this collaboration has focused on infusing the vision of the two artists without sacrificing sustainable production and utility. Leta’s three postmodern models designed specifically for this collaboration (Blob, Bolt and Protozoa) come to life on shoulder bags, phone slings and two different bags. The simple and striking color palette was further amplified by the imagery of the genius campaign, where an artist from Mexico City translated Leta’s swirls and zigzags into body paint, a futuristic armor bringing the vision of this creative duo to new heights. Prices range from $ 240 to $ 540. BUY NOW Comme des Garcons PLAY Reimagines Converse’s Jack Purcell WHO: Comme Des Garcons PLAY What: New design of the Converse Jack Purcell sneaker Or: Available at select Comme des Garçons and Dover Street Market stores, as well as online at doverstreetmarket.com and Converse.com. Why: Comme des Garcons PLAY has been collaborating with Converse since 2009, covering the famous canvas sneakers with the iconic PLAY logo, a cheeky heart with eyes. For this interpretation, PLAY took over the Jack Purcell sneaker from Converse, itself known for its “smiley” face on the rubber toe and its sporty shape. This laid-back, laid-back sneaker is reimagined in a silver filigree canvas and covered in the PLAY heart, breathing new life into this old favorite. BUY NOW Nike unveils new collection of swimming icons WHO: Nike What: Swimming icon collection Or: Available at Nike and select retailers worldwide, including ASOS.com Why: Nike is also for a sunny and relaxed summer, by launching a new line of swimwear for men and women. The one-piece, bikini and midkini range uses premium jersey knit with a 100% recycled lining and 85% recycled outer jersey, designed in playful, vibrant colors and patterns. The collection pairs perfectly with a sunny glow and has a streetwear feel that looks just as good on the beach as it does on the street. BUY NOW Lele Sadoughi collaborates with Solid & Striped WHO: Lele sadoughi What: Collaboration with Solid & Striped Or: Available online at lelesadoughi.com and solidandstriped.com. Why: Lele Sadoughi, who designs playful and bright accessories, has collaborated with industry favorite Solid and Striped swimwear brand. Lele brings her signature knotted headband shape and pairs it perfectly with the pastel and patterns that people love Solid and Striped. The collection also offers a retro visor, scrunchies and a beach tote. Start planning your vacation (or stay) immediately! BUY NOW This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos