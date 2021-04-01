Bethann Hardison takes a look at the diversity of fashion and beauty then and now – WWD

After seeing the setbacks, struggles and advances in diversity in the fashion industry since the 1960s, luxury brands consultant and lawyer Bethann Hardison offered an optimistic view of the future.

Hardison, in conversation with WWD Editor-in-Chief Tara Donaldson, addressed “Diversity: The Changing Face of Fashion and Beauty” at Fairchild Media Group’s inaugural Diversity Forum. Having been a model and running his own agency, Hardison has championed models of color and greater diversity in the fashion industry for decades.

Today, she said, the industry is at least on the right track.

“People are trying to do due diligence,” Hardison said. “I think the gatekeepers are kind of open to the idea that there is a need to incorporate inclusion and diversity into all aspects… I think we could do well.”

Yet the ongoing battle for inclusion, despite the advances and regressions in diversity over the years, comes down to a question of history, according to Hardison, who believes we might, however, be on the right track. for more regular progress.

“The black and white thing is just what it is,” she said. “There are a lot of young people who don’t even understand that there is a problem. They are not as close to the trip as we did, nor to all the fights and all the previous marches. Right now is their time. They don’t want to hear anything. This is great in many ways for black youth and white youth who really want things to change.

Hoping that greater inclusion will become a mainstay, Hardison recognized the ebb and flow of change over the years. As a result of the civil rights movement, there were many black models and black designers in the ’70s, as well as black store executives in the’ 80s and ’90s, she said.

“You don’t see that much now,” she noted. “In 2000, all the colored models came off the catwalks and magazines.” Because the past few years have seen representation go up and down, Hardison has likened fashion’s path to greater inclusion to a “roller coaster.”

As to whether we can get off that roller coaster and take a steady ride, she said people of color now have attention they haven’t enjoyed before, due to the murder of George Floyd in the custody of the Minneapolis police officers last spring and subsequent increased focus on the Black Lives Matter movement. Interracial and intergenerational groups that marched in solidarity against racial injustice have helped change things and will continue to do so, according to Hardison.

A side effect of the movement and the resulting increase in corporate commitments to improving diversity has been showcasing creative people of color who in some ways have served to categorize them by race. .

“Being black isn’t just a thing because now it’s one thing,” Hardison said, referring to a recent conversation she had on the subject. A good inclusion will be more talent driven and this should include creatives of all stripes, without separating them from the general public.

[Executives] should sit in their office and have real conversations with blacks, whites, Asians and Latinos and get to know each other.

With longevity a priority, Hardison created The Designer Hub with support from CFDA to help existing brands build sustainable businesses. As new roles and appointments have been given to people of color, Hardison has been asked if those who step into those roles are set up to be successful or if their every move is overly scrutinized. She said she witnessed something like this now with someone who has been given a leadership role at the company he works for without even going for an interview.

“They gave them the title, but they didn’t give them the opportunity,” said Hardison. If those who have been brought in to lead in diversity roles or to consult on the subject are not sufficiently supported within the company, then the meeting becomes more a question of appearance than of action, and with the consumer public pushing for authenticity, the effort half-started. will prove to be unsustainable.

From her perspective, companies don’t need to hire outside professionals to help educate everyone about diversity. “Leave that person aside. [Executives] should sit in their office and have real conversations with blacks, whites, Asians and Latinos and get to know each other. And don’t be shy and upset when someone says words that we say in our culture to express something. Learn what it means… they need to sit down and get to know each other… Start learning, expressing and embracing each other in each other’s culture. We could go so much further.

Highlighting some of the progress made over the past year, Hardison mentioned Aurora James’ 15% pledge (which calls on retailers to dedicate 15% of storage space to majority black-owned businesses), the Black in Fashion Council, CFDA’s Impact Directory for Job Applicants (“so whites can stop thinking, ‘Well, I don’t know anyone black to hire,’ according to Hardison) and its Designers Hub backed by CFDA.

“These are the kinds of things that are happening and are going to help make everything better,” she said. “But [what is] communication between us is more important than anything. And I still believe in integration. I don’t just believe in black and white. I want us to have a mix because that is really what our modern society should be like.

Imagining this modern company and the ideal fashion industry within it, Hardison said, “I hope everyone finds their success and that all who are of color find this is a place they can. achieve and succeed. ”