Cam Barden’s life transformed from college student to bigtime model

For a while, Camren Barden, originally from Canton, was studying diligently for his finance degree from Central Michigan University.

Soon after, he was preparing to walk a catwalk, modeling Versace clothing in Milan, Italy, the international epicenter of the fashion industry.

OK, Barden’s meteoric rise from Mount Pleasant to Milan hasn’t come so quickly, but it must have seemed to be the case for the former Salem High School varsity / athlete who is on the verge of getting his CMU graduation in May.

“It was a little surreal, the way it happened so quickly,” said Barden, whose late great uncle is Don Barden, a business pioneer born in Detroit. “In October, someone from ClaudeModelManagement found pictures of me on Instagram and reached out to see if I would be interested in modeling for some big brands and travel.

“I was kind of caught off guard right away, because you never know with social media. But once I found out it was legit, I went ahead and signed a contract. end of October.”

After:Construction of bond-funded Plymouth-Canton primary schools set to begin May 1

After:Senior Livonia Stevenson’s last-second shot propels Spartans past Salem

Barden admitted that a high-profile modeling career wasn’t even close to being on the radar in her life until October.

“Literally, a few days before I got the call from Claude, I was starting to apply for jobs in finance,” he said.

On March 1, Barden traveled to Milan for a four-day trip focused on modeling Versace clothing in a virtual show orchestrated by fashion icon Donatella Versace.

Incredibly, Barden was the only male model from the United States to be invited by Versace.

Prior to her trip to Italy, Barden’s modeling portfolio consisted of a cover photo for Mount Pleasant-based “Threads” magazine.

“To say my life has taken a 180-degree turn would be an understatement,” Barden said with a laugh. “My parents (Corey and Jackie) and I were saying it’s kind of like I skipped the line. There are so many people who have been working in this industry since they were really young and here I am, with no experience, seizing this opportunity.

“Everyone was incredibly nice to me in Milan. My first day there was for (clothing) fittings. Donatella and the director chose what I would model based on the photos they saw of me and my fittings. I really didn’t have a lot of free time to walk around town and eat pasta and pizza. It was all about the spectacle. “

Barden, who was the starting point guard for the CMU club’s men’s basketball team in his first and second years, said he felt some pre-show hassles, similar to those that appeared a few minutes before the hoops game predictions in high school and college.

“The nervousness really started once some of the better-known models came out,” he said. “At one point the director told all of the models to take a moment and think about the whole story of this show and how many people walked this show. It was a great history lesson and it made me even more grateful for the opportunity I was having.

“Once the show started my nervousness was pretty much gone because everyone associated with the show made me feel comfortable.”

Barden said his lifestyle hasn’t changed much at CMU since the unexpected connection to international modeling blazed a new trail.

“I’m the same person I’ve always been,” he says. “I hang out with good people who keep me down.”

Barden said he’s been interested in fashion to some extent since his college days.

“I’ve always tried to stay on trend,” he says with a smile, “but it’s not like I ever wear Versace.”

Cheerful youth

Barden attended Eriksson Elementary and Central Middle schools during his youth in Canton. He graduated from Salem in 2017.

Among his fondest memories was the excellence of the Salem basketball team and the Plymouth-Canton Force, which won a national championship during his time with the team.

Besides his parents, the most influential people in his life were teachers and coaches who guided him through his youth, Bardenshared.

“Two people in particular who kept me on track were my basketball coaches and Central Middle School teachers, Mr. LaPointe and Mr. Ballard,” Barden said. “My parents were my biggest supporters, obviously. They always let me make my own decisions.

“My dad was a little distraught when this first happened, but after finding out it was legitimate, he told me to go.

Barden is about to sign a contract with a modeling agency and would eventually like to become a film and / or television actor.

“I am just very grateful for this opportunity and I will work hard to make it work,” he said.

Minutes later, he started hitting the books again, determined that even the glamorous life of high-profile modeling wouldn’t stop him from earning a coveted finance degree.

Contact reporter Ed Wright at [email protected] or 517-375-1113.