The Rise & Fall of Von Dutch Fashion Brand receives document processing – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Von Dutch, the 2000s fashion label known for its trucker caps worn by Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Justin Timberlake, receives the documentary series treatment. Hulu has commissioned a three-part series based on the brand’s history from the Intellectual Property Corporation, the Industrial Media-owned producer behind YouTube. It’s Paris. The series tells the true story of the rise and fall of the iconic 2000s fashion label. In this character-driven saga, Venice Beach surfers, gangsters, European fashionistas and Hollywood movers compete against each other. all control of the infamous brand – pushing it from obscurity to one of the most recognizable labels on Earth. After a decade of backstabbing, greed and bloodshed, their lives – and their pop culture – will never be the same again. Related story Moby Doc trailer: Greenwich Entertainment reveals first look at ‘Play’ star’s feature The brand was inspired by Kenny Howard, known as Von Dutch, an American artist and member of the Kustom Kulture movement, which was based on the hot rod culture of the 1960s. He was a controversial figure who was an auto admirer. -admitted from the Third Reich. Lionsgate’s ‘Project 1619’ Docuseries, Oprah Winfrey and Pulitzer Prize winner Nikole Hannah-Jones lands on Hulu The story gets weirder, however, after Howard’s daughter sold the name Von Dutch to Michael Cassel and Robert Vaughan after Howard’s death in 1992, and it caught the attention of many. celebrities including Pamela Anderson, Jay-Z and the stars of the Fast Furious franchise. Stores were opened, including one on Melrose Avenue, and there was plenty of infighting between owners before the brand fell into oblivion and was eventually sold to a European shoe distributor. Kylie Jenner tried to make it cool again in 2016, and she’s been trying to make a comeback ever since. IPC’s Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman, Sheila Conlin and Andrew Renzi are the executive producers, under the direction of Renzi. The series, which will air later this year, joins Hulu’s growing list of pop culture documents. Guys Fraud, Kid 90 and Hillary as well as upcoming titles such as WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $ 47 Billion Unicorn and Sasquatch. Fremantle manages international sales.







