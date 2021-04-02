New owner of clothing store in Springville hopes to encourage women





By Erica Thomas, Editor-in-Chief SPRINGVILLE Finding the perfect dress for a prom or wedding can be difficult. Sometimes women may not feel better when they start trying on dresses that are not suitable for them. But a new clothing store owner in Springville hopes to change that with patience and love. Allison Cambre owns Everything about this dress, on the main street. She wears prom, pageant and bridesmaid dresses and is preparing to wear wedding dresses.



Cambre, who has two sons, says owning a clothing store is a dream come true for her. “I’ve always wanted to own my own business,” she says. “I have been an event planner for over 30 years.” Cambre said her background in event planning has helped her understand what women want when it comes to dresses. However, she wants to go further. “I really feel like God has ordained me to be in this position so that I can kind of serve the girls, independently,” she explained. “In the first month of my opening, I walked into two different locker rooms with girls just in tears because their bodies were not what they thought it should be. So trying on prom dresses was a source of anxiety. Cambre quickly learned to teach his staff to be patient. Even if someone can’t find her dress in her boutique, Cambre says she hopes they come away with something special. “I want them to feel encouraged, loved and supported,” Cambre said. “I don’t want anyone to ever feel ignored. Hope we can help them find this dress, but I think the store’s purpose or mission is just that. All About That Dress offers a variety of sizes, from 00 to 30. “It’s not always the heaviest girls who have body image issues,” she added. “They see something different in the mirror than the reality of who they are. It was very surprising and humbling to talk to the girls and get to know them. Then when they find that dress they glow and they are so excited. All About That Dress is located at 6310 US Hwy 11, Springville. The boutique is open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

