Playboy and Yandy team up to grow taller – WWD

Playboy and Yandy take their relationship seriously.

The men’s lifestyle brand and the lingerie business are leaping into the future with the launch of their latest collaboration, the “Choose Your Sexy” collection, filled with pastel-colored bras, underwear and bodysuits, among others, Adorned with the Playboy Bunny logo, bondage-style designs and sparkly chains.

“We’re all coming out of the dark right now. We wanted to lighten it up and have a nice spring fall, ”Pilar Quintana-Williams, vice president of merchandising at Yandy, told WWD. “The colors are really clear, really free, really springy. And we wanted to make the collection fun; make him happy. Make it soft and feminine, but also add a little sexy touch. “

This isn’t the duo’s first attempt at a relationship. The companies partnered twice last year for two mini collaboration tests, both of which were successful, according to Alicia Thompson, director of brand marketing at Yandy.

“We are in this position where we try to continue to do these collaborations with Playboy in this collaborative space. – probably quarterly – and continue to build on that relationship as we try to help Playboy expand into a more female demographic and business market and really play on each of the brand’s strengths, ”said Thompson.

The 16-piece limited-edition collection, which ranges from $ 14.95 to $ 49.95 and comes in multiple colors, will launch April 8 exclusively on yandy.com. Buyers can start pre-ordering on April 7. Some pieces will be available for sale at playboy.com and pleasureforall.com, a Playboy-branded store, later this month.

The sizes for the collection range from small to XL. Quintana-Williams added that as of the next collaboration (probably this summer), the collection will include plus sizes. Additionally, Yandy and Playboy are launching a swimwear collection in May, which will also include plus size options.

Meanwhile, both brands continue to grow at a rapid rate. Yandy, like so many others homewear and lingerie brands, appreciated the benefits of the continued focus on the comfortable basics of working from home and sexual well-being during the pandemic. In fact, 2020 was the best-performing year for private business in terms of revenue in its 15-year history, according to Thompson.

“People were clearly looking for a sense of escape in the bedroom,” she said.

Quintana-Williams said the brand has added men’s basics to the assortment and expands its loungewear category.

“Loungewear was a decent category for us, and then at the end of 2020 it was one of our new top selling categories,” she said. “We will continue to develop the indoor clothing category, of course. But, we know who we are. We know what space we are playing in. We are sexy. We are very evil. Customers do not come to us for modal pajama sets. They come to us for more of a sexy salon. We do our own tour. ”

Even the costume category – traditionally one of Yandy’s top performing categories – performed well during the pandemic, despite the lack of disguised events. Bedroom suits grew 31% in 2020, year over year.

“We were nervous about 2020 and the Halloween season, thinking that no one is going anywhere,” Quintana-Williams said. “Nobody goes to parties; there will be no festivals. There will be none of that. And we were surprised by the quality of our season. We were unable to keep the bestsellers in stock. “

Playboy, which went public earlier this year as part of the Plby Group, is also in growth mode. The company posted profits of $ 1.3 million in its most recent quarter, compared to losses of over $ 3.4 million a year earlier.

The company is trying to move away from its heritage as a man-centric magazine (Playboy’s print magazine ceased publication at the start of the pandemic after 66 years of circulation) rebranding itself more as a consumer lifestyle business for men and women.

“Sales are fairly evenly split between genders, especially with Gen Z and Millennial consumers,” said Anna Ondaatje, vice president of global branding and franchise at Playboy.

The partnership with Yandy helps attract more buyers, she said. The same goes for four key categories: sexual well-being; style and clothing; play and lifestyle, and beauty and grooming.

In 2007, WWD reported this retail – including lingerie, swimwear and cosmetics – accounted for around 60% of Playboy’s total sales. But Ondaatje said that number will be over 95% in 2021.

“Similar to Yandy, we have seen strong growth in the sexual well-being space, across the board,” said Ondaatje. “People are at home and bored and looking to try new things and spice things up. And that goes for interest in sexy content, interest in education and learning, and interest in trying new things. “