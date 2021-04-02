School program helps students dress for success as they enter the workforce WSB-TV Channel 2





LUMPKIN COUNTY, Georgia – Lumpkin County High School has a program that provides formal wear to students for job interviews. Students receive new clothes free of charge when they are needed for an interview for a potential job. You know, I entered school today in jeans and a t-shirt. I wouldn’t go to an interview like this because it wouldn’t be a good first impression. To the right? Jackson Knepper, a high school student, said. Lumpkin County High School aims to make sure its students are dressed for success. The school even converted a classroom to look like a department store showroom. Their students can browse the clothes before making a selection. I love it. I think if anyone needed anything our school always knew how to prepare us for any opportunities that presented themselves. Being able to walk into a room and have a head-to-toe outfit is really good, said high school student Makayla Caldwell. The store is stocked with clothes that were purchased with donations from businesses and residents of the area. The groups raised nearly $ 20,000, which was used to buy clothes for the students. TRENDING STORIES This is the first stop for many Lumpkin High students when preparing for an interview for a job or internship. The staff at Lumpkin High are aware of the needs a place like this has on campus. You have to make sure you have the right uniform, the right clothes, the right tools even. We had a student who got a job at a car dealership in the service department. At a dealership, most mechanics should have your own tools that you bring to work, school administrator Jason Lemley said. The school mobilized to help the student and bought the necessary tools for the job. The center is called the Triple A Center. It means to aim, to reach and to arrive.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos