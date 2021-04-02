Dodgers start season bizarre against Colorado Rockies

The strangest moment on an odd opening day at Coors Field came in the third inning Thursday before the Dodgers and Clayton Kershaws costly defensive mistakes two hits and the bullpens’ disappointment at a bewildering number of fans between first and second base.

This is where Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner got around on the basepaths in confusion. Bellinger had lifted a flyball over right-hander Germn Mrquez of the Colorado Rockies which bounced off Raimel Tapias’ glove and left field wall. Turner thought Tapia had caught him so, after rounding the second goal, he withdrew in a sprint to the first goal. Bellinger tried to tell him to turn around. It was too late.

In the end, after a brief period of chaos, Bellinger left the field in disbelief. He was sent off and credited with a single RBI on what should have been on a two-run homerun. The streak was a sign of the frustration to come.

Cody Bellinger hit a home run with Justin Turner on goal, but Turner thought he was taken for an out and ran for first base. Bellinger passed Turner on the bases and was sent off. The home run counted as one run instead of two. pic.twitter.com/ErecD0td3d – ESPN (@espn) April 1, 2021

The Dodgers took bad breaks, played sloppy and failed to capitalize on scoring chances as they started their title defense with an ugly 8-5 loss to the team that should occupy the last rung of the National League West.

Honestly, we just didn’t play a good game of baseball, said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. Overall, we didn’t play well.

Thursday was the Dodgers’ first opening day as defending champions in 32 years, their first without Tommy Lasorda seemingly forever, and their first against the Rockies. It was also their first game in front of a large crowd since Game 5 of the 2019 National League Series.

The Rockies were cleared to fill Coors Field to a 42.5% capacity, or about 21,000 people. Official attendance on Thursday was 20,570, a massive sell-off on the day the Washington Nationals announced at least three of their players had been tested for COVID-19.

Fans have come together to watch teams on opposite ends of the competitive spectrum. The Dodgers won a World Series and reloaded by re-signing Turner and signing pitcher Trevor Bauer. The Rockies finished in last place in 2020 and reluctantly hit the reset button as they traded their franchise cornerstone Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals for a disappointing set of players. They even paid the Cardinals $ 50 million to grease the deal.

But the 1 in 162 game did not follow the storyline. Offensively, the Dodgers have accumulated 15 hits, eight walks and one stroke. And yet only five of the 24 base runners scored as they went three for 16 with runners in goal position and left 14 runners on goal.

The opportunities were wasted until the end. The Dodgers managed to charge the goals with a strikeout against closest Daniel Bard, but Matt Beaty, who knocked out Zach McKinstry, struck out the ball and Mookie Betts lined up to end the game with the tying point at first base .

Kershaw had two of 15 hits, but had less success on the mound.

The southpaw entered the game with the lowest ERA of all time for the opening of his career (1.05), a minimum of 40 innings pitched. On Thursday, he gave up six runs, five earned, on 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings on his career ninth opening day.

It wasn’t great, he noted.

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw waits to be taken off the mound after handing an RBI single to Colorado Rockies’ Raimel Tapia in the sixth inning Thursday in Denver. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

Kershaw produced 10 or more hits for the eighth time in his career, including the playoffs. He walked one and took out two. He only threw 77 shots, but caused just five hits and misses.

I thought the curveball and the fastball were good, Roberts said, but his pitch is the slider, and he just didn’t have that bite, that depth, that he usually has.

The Rockies ultimately chased Kershaw with three straight singles, compiled nine in all and his defense didn’t help.

In the third inning, Betts right fielder misplayed a flyball on Chris Owings’ bat which turned into a triple. Two innings later, first baseman Max Muncy, charging on a cavity, couldn’t get the ball out of his glove in time to throw a runner on third.

Moments later, shortstop Corey Seager had a routine ground ball that should have ended the inning dribble under his glove, leaving the Rockies to score their fourth point.

The Dodgers’ troubles continued into the seventh inning when Jimmy Nelson and Scott Alexander combined to throw three wild shots. The Rockies scored on two of them.

The second ended with Austin Barnes diving into an attempt to tag CJ Cron. Cron beat the tag and hit Barnes’ right hand, forcing him out of the game with lacerations. Roberts said Barnes remained tentatively scheduled to start on Saturday.

It was one of the few positive developments for the Dodgers on Thursday. Theyre 0-1 for only the second time in the past 11 years. But the teams are remembered for winning the last game in October, not the first game in April, even a game as bizarre as the one played Thursday when the only home run in nine innings at Coors Field fell in singles.

Our club, for the most part, said Roberts, doesn’t have too many games like this.