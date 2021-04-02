Menswear Brand Expands Business To Include Chupacabra Luxury Hunts | KLBK | KAMC





LUBBOCK, Texas – Men’s Clothing Brand Texas Standard, known around the world for outfitting the Texas Gentleman with a modern take on Texan-style clothing and accessories, today announced the company’s expansion into luxury hunting tours, starting with the Standard Texas Chupacabra Hunting, which will take place on May 1 and 2, 2021. Reservation slots are limited and will be available quickly. Tales of the elusive chupacabra have haunted the borders of Texas and Mexico since the early 1990s, but after a chupacabra wreaked havoc on the Bagots family’s cattle herd in Ekaf, TX this winter, we hired an expert and found a way to accurately track the small, but wild beast in its lair on the property. The excursion will take place on May 1, 2021 and is priced at $ 18,360 per person, including: 5-star accommodations at the standard 17,000 acre ranch in Ekaf, TX

Gourmet meals and drinks provided by a private chef and mixologist

Guided night hunt only with training in daytime chupacabra precautions

Transport to and from a secret hunting blind The chupacabra meat will be genetically tested and processed on site by our Michelin trained private chef to prepare the final official dinner for the guests and a world famous taxidermist will ride the beast on site for the winning shooter. Package reservations, which are limited, can be booked now at www.texas-standard.com/chupacabra. ABOUT TEXAS STANDARD Texas Standard is a men’s clothing company designed to stand out as the premium clothing brand Texans can call their own. With a spirit of quality first on a mission to design, develop and distribute its products right here in the Lone Star State, the company opened in 2016 with members of its team in Austin, Dallas and Houston. , and has manufacturing and retail partners. across the state and beyond. Texas Standard is also a company with a greater purpose: to directly donate 10% of profits to communities in Texas through charitable partners. For more information visit www.Texas-Standard.com, and / or follow Texas Standard on Facebook and Instagram at @txstandard. ### APRIL FOOL!!!!!!!







