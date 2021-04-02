Women, fashion icons through the decades | Way of life

Connect with us

Since 1981, women have been celebrated during the month of March as pioneers and innovators of what modern femininity looks like. As Women’s History Month draws to a close, let’s highlight some icons from the decades that have changed the fashion industry as we know it. More than a pretty face on the cover of a magazine, these women have marked not only fashion but also humanity.



Audrey hepburn

Hepburn was well known for her work as an actress.


Screenshot of Vanity Fair


1950s

Queen of the Little Black Dress, Audrey Hepburn will forever be a symbol of class and compassion. The “Breakfast at Tiffanys” star has spent her career racking up Oscar nominations and paying close attention to the children of the world. Towards the end of her life, Hepburn became a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), where she made several field trips around the world to advocate for children around the world. . A year before her death, she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from former President George W. Bush, a great honor recognizing those who have made great contributions to the betterment of the United States and the world.



Jackie kennedy

Jackie Kennedy is often credited with popularizing pantsuits in the United States due to her close relationship with Coco Chanel.


New York Post screenshot


60’s

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, otherwise known as Jackie O, is the reason you always buy pearls. Wife of the 35th President of the United States John F. Kennedy, she entered her role as First Lady in 1961 at the age of 31. After her emergence in the public eye, she quickly became the center of attention in fashion columns across the country and a much sought-after paparazzi photo. Remembered for her pillbox hats and the pink Chanel suit she wore when her husband was tragically murdered in a presidential motorcade, Jackie Kennedy has remained the star of a devoted wife and mother.



Diana ross

Diana Ross is a great representation of ’70s fashion.


Screenshot of Harpar’s Bazzar


1970s

Having sold over 100 million records, Diana Ross is the mistress of glamor. Ross, lead singer of iconic women’s soul band The Supremes, is known for her evenly shiny hair, sparkling dresses, and voluminous eyelashes. The iconic singer and actress has set the tone for black women in the entertainment industry. In 1974, Ross co-hosted the 46th Academy Awards, seeing her as the first black woman to be welcomed. Ross owns several hit songs under his name as a soloist, including Aint no Mountain High Enough, Love Hangover, Touch Me in the Morning and Home.



princess diana

Princess Diana embraced the ’80s trend of wearing suitable workout clothes every day.


Screenshot of Harpar’s Bazzar


80 years

Media sweetheart Princess Diana quickly captured the hearts of England with her gentle spirit during her swirling romance turned marriage to the heir to the British throne with Prince Charles. Diana has been a fashion icon across Britain and beyond, serving looks that style connoisseurs still recreate to this day.

She was like the most photographed woman of the time, “said Gabrielle Brainard, senior apparel, merchandising and design and styling director of TREND magazine.” She had all eyes on her and everyone was judging everything she did and what she wore everyone wanted to be like her. Even now, the whole biker shorts and sweatshirt trend is with her.

Even after her plotted death in 1997, Dianas’ legacy remained as a stylish, service-oriented woman who embodied grace.

What she left behind was somewhat chaotic and mysterious, and everyone remembered her for her style and for being a strong woman, Brainard said.



Vera wang

Vera Wang is still an iconic name in the fashion industry and a reminder that it’s never too late to make your dreams come true. Wang opened her first bridal store at age 40, and since then she has experienced tremendous growth.


Seattle Times screenshot


90s

Everyone wants to get their hands on a Vera Wang wedding dress. The designer herself, a feminine power, reminds us that age is just a number. In 1990, at age 40, Wang opened his first bridal boutique in New York City. Today, over 30 years later, his brand has transcended into home goods, cosmetics, perfumes, eyewear, spirits, jewelry and more. Before opening her own boutique, she was also a senior fashion editor for Vogue and design director for Ralph Lauren. Wang is the daughter of two Chinese immigrants and proud of her heritage. His parents instilled in him the desire to always work hard and improve, as the story goes. harvard business review.



Jennifer lopez

Jennifer Lopez’s name is recognizable in more than one way, but her influence on fashion trends of the 2000s is undeniable.


Oprah.com screenshot


2000s

Jennifer Lopez, commonly known as J.Lo, really does it all. Somehow, at 51, the superstar is ageless, letting women around the world constantly educate herself on her skincare routine and her best-kept beauty secrets. Born into a family of Puerto Rican descent, this larger-than-life woman set the scene for Latinas in the entertainment industry, even being one of Hollywood’s highest-paid Latin actresses. Since gaining her platform as an iconic dancer, singer, actress and entrepreneur, Lopez has been a force for change. She contributes exponentially to charitable efforts, even donating $ 1 million to hurricane relief shortly after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico.



Michelle obama

During the 2010 decade, Michelle Obama represented what many modern women aspired to be. Her style embodies all of her values ​​and she has become not only a model, but a style icon.


Oprah.com screenshot


Years 2010

Another notable first lady of fashion and humanity is Michelle Obama. Besides being a lawyer, writer and wife of the President, Obama has been marked as a sight to see at every event, as she is known for her elegant dresses. Obama captivated audiences, and the plays she appeared in were selling out steadily within hours. Throughout her time in the White House, she supported four main initiatives: healthy families, service members and their families, higher education and international education for adolescent girls. It is her warm presence and her commitment to these causes that earned her a place in the 2019Time 100 a comprehensive list of the 100 most influential people.



Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish has become a notable person in the fashion community due to her unique aesthetic and extravagant outfits. Her style also indicates how important it is for her to cover her body as a young woman in the public eye to avoid being the object of unwanted sexualization, body shame and criticism.


Screenshot of Byrdie.com


Years 2020

The style has changed dramatically since the start of a new decade. As COVID-19 has spread and kept the world at home for months, overwear and loose clothing has been the mantra. For some time now, women have struggled to adapt to the ideal body type. But a recent body positivity movement has taken social media by storm and more women than ever are learning to love their bodies. Young singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is leading the loose clothing trend by intentionally keeping her body a mystery due to her tasteful wearing of loose clothing. She recently released a short film on tour titled NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY, in which she addressed body shamers and negative opinions directed towards her clothing choices.

Everything else in her life is so hyped up, and I think because she had to grow up so fast, she kind of kept [her body] to herself, “said Brainard.” Her bodily neutrality and modesty are honestly empowering. Women don’t have to show off their bodies to be a badass and to be successful.

Women are truly a force of nature. Mothers, daughters, sisters, wives, bosses, executives, innovators, entrepreneurs, friends, icons and neighbors, they do everything, giving themselves the means to go beyond what one thinks possible.

There is something about women supporting women and looking to women that is so empowering, “Brainard said.” I feel like women are so dejected that we are told that we cannot do things because we are women. This is simply not the case. We need to show the world that women are just as equal as men.

