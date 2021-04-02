Wedding Dresses of Jenny Packham by Season





Launched in 1988, Jenny Packham has grown into one of the most recognized design houses for bridal, evening wear, resort wear and ready-to-wear. Co-founded by Jenny Packham and her husband, Mathew Anderson, the brand has garnered support from stars ranging from Angelina Jolie, Emily Blunt, Kate Winslet, Kate Hudson, Jennifer Aniston and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. Scroll below to see recent and past collections from Jenny Packham. Spring 2020 Jenny Packham showed off her Spring 2020 wedding dresses at London Bridal Fashion Week. Scroll down to view Jenny Packham’s bridal collection. Jenny packham

Ivory-embellished tulle evening dress and “Bianca & Jagger” feather bolero, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

Ivory-embellished tulle evening dress “Bianca”, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

Ivory floral-embellished tulle evening dress “Colette”, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

“Margeaux” embellished tulle evening dress with feather trim, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

Evening dress embellished silver / ivory “Palermo”, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

Evening dress adorned with silver / ivory sequins “Jackie”, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

Ivory organza ruffled evening dress “Anais”, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

“Larreta & Evita” ivory crepe evening dress with crystal appliques and sparkling tulle cape, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

“Larreta” ivory crepe evening dress with crystal appliques, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

Ivory “Simone” Chiffon Evening Dress with Embellished Bodice, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

Ivory satin evening dress “Amalia” with lava embroidery, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

Ivory Polka Dot Tulle Evening Dress “Faye” with Feather Trim, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

Silver / Ivory “Brigitte” Chiffon Evening Dress with Crystal Embellished Bodice, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

“Etoile & Luna” ivory-embellished sequined tulle evening dress and feathered bolero, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

“Farrah” embellished ivory crepe evening dress with removable cape, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

Ivory-embellished tulle ruffle evening dress “Nolita”, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

Silver / Ivory Evening Gown “Claudette” with Embellished Bodice and Chiffon Skirt, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

Silver / ivory embellished tulle evening dress “Siempre”, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

“Blossom” Ivory Floral Organza Evening Dress, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

“Lotus” ivory satin strapless evening dress with a statement bow, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

Ivory embellished tulle evening dress “Samira”, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

Ivory veil “Manhattan” edged with satin, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

Ivory veil “Beso” with raw edge and scattered crystals, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

Ivory veil “Bella” with lace trim, Jenny Packham Spring 2019 Jenny Packham showed off her Spring 2019 wedding dresses at London Bridal Fashion Week. Scroll down to view Jenny Packham’s bridal collection. Jenny packham

“Alba” plunging illusion neckline wedding dress with pearls, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

“Angelica” wedding dress, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

“Amber” and “Ally” Cap Sleeve Beaded Wedding Dress, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

“Bluebell” illusion neckline wedding dress with embellishments, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

“Aster” wrap wedding dress, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

“Dahlia” trapeze wedding dress, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

Matching T-shirt and wide leg pants with “Flori” and “Fleur” embellishments, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

“Forget Me Not” Motorcycle Jacket and Embellished Bridal Jumpsuit, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

“Elina” trapeze wedding dress, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

“Jasmine” Silver Sequin Wedding Dress, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

A-line tulle wedding dress and “Indigo” and “Acacia” tulle jacket, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

“Julia” trapeze wedding dress, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

“Lei” High Neck Wedding Dress, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

Empire Waist Wedding Dress “Juniper”, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

“Lois” tulle wedding dress, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

“Lolabelle” Embellished Scoop Neck Wedding Dress, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

“Lucille” wedding dress, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

“May” plunging neckline wedding dress, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

“Mollie” Sleeveless Illusion Collar Wedding Dress, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

Belted wedding dress with illusion collar “Primrose”, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

Wedding dress with “Moonflower” and “Meadow” embellishments and beaded cape, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

“Nadia” halter jumpsuit, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

“Rosa” plunging neckline wedding dress, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

Blue “Sweet Pea” Empire Waist Wedding Dress, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

“Sylvia” Embellished A-Line Wedding Dress, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

“Whisper” Beaded V-Neck Wedding Dress, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

“Violet” illusion neckline wedding dress, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

“Thistle” Off-the-Shoulder Wedding Dress, Jenny Packham Jenny packham

Wedding dress and beaded cape “Acacia” and “Crystal”, Jenny Packham

