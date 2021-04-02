The new buzzword of fashion

The hottest new buzzword was borrowed from a group of people more likely to be spotted in a grain elevator than at fashion week: farmers.

“Regenerative agriculture” is a term that was coined in the 80s and it started to gain momentum in 2017. It is used to describe a series of agricultural practices that prioritize soil health, biodiversity and the holistic restoration of ecosystems. Because proponents claim that it can extract carbon from the air and store it in the ground, making it a potential climate solution, it has started to gain wide attention, even among people who aren’t interested. not actively to agriculture.

Partly for this reason, “regenerative” has become a descriptor that has gone beyond agriculture and has started to appear more and more often in the fashion world. Luxury big hitters like Prada, Gucci and Stella McCartney, independent designers Marine Serre and Mara Hoffman, and outdoor outfitters Timberland and Patagonia have all started using variations of the term in their PR and marketing. As brands seek to demonstrate their environmental commitments without relying too much on the word ‘sustainable’, which has become so diluted by overuse that its meaning is vague at best, ‘regenerative’ is becoming an increasingly popular label for. brands looking to position themselves on the edge of the razor.

“’Sustainability’ is so much about reducing impact, whereas ‘regenerative’ gives you that aspect of not just being less bad, but actually having a positive impact,” says Carol Shu, Senior Director. of global sustainability at The North Face. The North Face was one of the first to adopt the term, partnering in 2017 with the non-profit organization Fibershed to create a collection of woolly beanies from regenerative agriculture.

I’m concerned that if everyone starts to embrace the term regenerative, it will just become the next version of ‘sustainable’ or ‘natural’

For Shu, the term regenerative is always explicitly linked to agriculture: when North Face uses the term, it refers to products made from fibers such as cotton or wool that have been cultivated in a particular way. Practices include planting cover crops so that the soil is not left bare, careful management of the lifespan of animals on a given plot of land so that they do not undergraz or overgraz it, and tilling rarely or not at all so that the seeds can be planted with minimal soil disturbance.

But fashion brands use the word to refer to a multitude of sustainability initiatives, not all of which are linked to agriculture. Instagram’s beloved tracksuit maker Pangaia defines seaweed, eucalyptus and wildflowers that he uses in his clothes as’ regenerative resources’ because they can ‘grow back naturally for [their] actual size after part of [them] has been removed. ”Then there’s the term“ reclaimed ”: Prada describes its products created from recycled ocean plastic as being made of“ reclaimed nylon, ”while French designer Marine Serre claims to use“ regenerated fabrics ” in a way that equates the term with upcycling.

An image from Patagonia’s Regenerative Organic Cotton campaign © Tim Davis



Different brands using variations on the word to mean different things may not seem like a big deal. But for those deeply invested in the regenerative agriculture movement as a way to right the well-documented environmental harms of traditional agriculture, this is a cause for concern.

“I’m concerned that if everyone starts to embrace the term regenerative and it becomes watered down and meaningless, we’ll lose the power of the concept,” says Elizabeth Whitlow, executive director of the Regenerative Organic Alliance (ROA). “Then it will just become the next version of ‘sustainable’ or ‘natural’.”

Whitlow’s organization has spent the past three years working on Regenerative Organic Certification (ROC) alongside executives from brands such as Patagonia and soap maker Dr Bronner’s. The group hopes that creating a regenerative certification will make it harder to green the word. ROA is particularly concerned with large companies who might want to adopt one or two of the many practices associated with regenerative agriculture and then use the term to describe their otherwise conventional crops.

Instagram’s Loved Tracksuit Designer Pangaia



It’s not hard to see the logic behind ROA’s actions from a brand perspective: Patagonia’s claim that the cotton in its T-shirts is regenerative will hold much less weight if an industrial agribusiness bad reputation makes the same statement.

But not everyone sees this as the best approach. Rebecca Burgess is the founder of Fibershed, the nonprofit fiber production organization with which The North Face has partnered. According to Burgess, ROC certification is very difficult and expensive for many growers she works with.

While they don’t line up perfectly on this question, Burgess and Whitlow both agree that applying “regenerative” or “regenerated” to materials that emerge from non-living systems – like ocean plastic turned into nylon – is problematic.

“For me, regenerative [or regenerated] is about biological systems capable of self-renewal, ”says Burgess. “So what do we do when we talk about mechanical systems as regenerative? They are degenerative in nature.

In the case of nylon made from discarded fishing nets, brands often use “reclaimed” as a substitute for “recycled”. Working with recycled rather than virgin synthetics makes green sense as it prevents old material from going to landfill and reduces demand for the newly drilled crude oil with which traditional nylon is made. But since synthetic clothing sheds microplastics every time they are washed or even worn, plastic often ends up in the ocean as “plastic smog” made up of particles small enough to be eaten by fish that then travel up the food chain to the human plate. Such a process still does not fit Burgess’ vision of regeneration.

Patagonia Road to Regenerative Ringer Women’s T-Shirt, £ 35, eu.patagonia.com



While some segments of the agricultural sector worry about greenwashing or the dilution of the word ‘regenerative’, others believe that making the regenerative movement the gold standard when it comes to doing good for the Earth is right. next to the essential. Sylvanaqua Farms co-founder Chris Newman is a farmer who believes, like Burgess and Whitlow, that the conventional farming system is damaging: but he thinks the real solutions are far too tied to specific geographies to ever be standardized and labeled – practices that work on his farm in Virginia, for example, might not be relevant to a grower in India.

“Regenerative is about to say nothing,” he says. “That’s what you’ll get when you try to replace an intimate relationship between a community and their food or fashion production with a label so people don’t have to wonder where the things they eat are coming from. “

One of the other big problems with regenerative agriculture, Newman said, is that it borrows practices from indigenous, colonized, or otherwise marginalized cultures, but too often leaves real people from those cultures, and the worldview is at stake. heart of the creation of these practices in the first place, behind. For brands looking to avoid the types of racist controversies that have plagued Gucci, Prada, and many others in recent years, understanding this criticism is essential.

From Newman’s perspective, the fact that indigenous peoples make up less than 5 percent of the world’s population but protect over 80 percent of the world’s biodiversity supports the idea that doing good for the planet and for indigenous peoples are not two separate issues. Recognizing these people as true experts, and then funding and improving their work accordingly, seemed the obvious next steps to him.

Regardless of which point of view clothing brands resonate with the most, it will be important to understand the complexities that the word regenerative has inherited from the world of agriculture in order to navigate the growing momentum of the fashion movement. Brands can start by recognizing that agriculture is very important and the way it is done in much of the world is destructive. Labels that financially support and partner with those working on agricultural solutions could have a significantly positive impact, especially on small players.

“To say that we’ve messed that word up before, that it’s just as bad and green and meaningless as ‘sustainable’ breaks my heart, because in agriculture we’re just getting started,” says Burgess. “I don’t know what people want to call it. But anyway, we have to heal these systems.

