‘Montero’ Singer’s Best Looks – WWD

Ice man: 😍😍😍1/2

In the Lil Nas X universe, there are no limits. This metallic snowman quilted set, complete with moon boots and frosted hair, is another day at the office for him. Red leopard: 😍😍😍😍

Her love of animal prints is one of the most salient qualities of her dress code. This bright red velvet cheetah print takes on a classic silhouette and makes it rock ‘n’ roll edgy. Here is our fantastic conference room look. Snake top flare pants: 😍😍😍😍

Paging TLC looks 90s. The fitted mock neck top and snake print skater pants have the perfect nostalgic retro touch. This look shows his knowledge of the history of fashion music – and he pulls it off perfectly. Pink: 😍😍😍😍😍

Versace has designed many iconic red carpet dresses, but when it comes to menswear, she has joined the VIP club. The bright pink S&M-inspired ensemble marries the runway with Western references. This sent its mode status zooming up. Lime green: 😍😍😍😍

Another of his brightly colored sets. This lime green cropped jacket number follows the hot pink formula, but the zebra print turtleneck and gloves add another layer of glamor to the world of menswear. Brilliant blue: 😍😍😍1/2

Nas should be credited for continually pushing the boundaries of men’s clothing. The blue suit with vibrant patchwork details continues its journey of updating the urban cowboy look. And why not love a pair of white boots and a matching cowboy hat? Black tank top: 😍😍😍

This moment of rest for the artist does not take a fashion break. The iconic Calvin Klein tank top, black skinny jeans and colorful high tops are simple but effective. It is effortless at all times. White look: 😍😍😍

This white ensemble is a departure for the color-loving singer. With an early influence from Aghts, this party outfit feels a bit flat compared to the high level of glamor we’re used to.







