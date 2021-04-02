A note from Niagara Falls: the most spectacular item for the Easter wardrobe in the 1910 beanie





Dating from 1910, the beautiful piece of art on the accompanying Easter postcard depicts two popular Easter themes at the time. While the egg is still a common feature, the other, an elaborate Easter beanie, is no longer something most women feel the need or desire for. During the days leading up to Easter Sunday of that year, March 27, the pages of the Niagara Falls Daily Record (a newspaper later acquired by The Review) displayed numerous ads from local businesses looking for businesses. Easter. For example, The Palms, a popular pastry shop on Erie Avenue, asked the men of Niagara Falls, “Why not buy your daughter a box of candy for Easter?” Coles Jewelery Store, also on Erie Avenue, suggested “Easter gifts in rich cut glass, fine china and silverware.” We show many beautiful pieces in the latest design. “ If a new dress was in her plans, the Niagara Falls fashion lady could purchase a ready-made or made-to-measure dress from one of the 24 local seamstresses. Prices ranged around $ 15. Women’s fashion of the time emphasized high collars, slender sleeves with long cuffs, ankle-length skirts and an hourglass figure. However, the most important and spectacular element of the Easter wardrobe was the hat. Large and elaborate, women’s hats were extremely popular in 1910. Jennie Shackel, who operated the Park Street hat salon, announced that she had “a magnificent display of hats trimmed with flowers – the hallmark of the season.” If you wanted to spruce up an old hat with new trims, Northcott’s on Queen Street had a suggestion. Its Daily Record ad read: “Easter special on ostrich feathers: 18 inch curved plumes.” Osprey and parrot feathers also adorned ladies’ hats. Although the emphasis is on women’s clothing, the idea of ​​having men dress up in beautiful new clothes for Easter has not been ignored. The men generally wore long, fitted suits. They also had to have at least one hat, either a fedora or a bowler. Separate and rigid collars of different heights were also part of every man’s formal wardrobe. Longtime clothier WR Price on Erie Avenue placed a Daily Record ad that said, “Easter outfit ready, sir?” No man or boy is going to want to appear next Sunday in the drab, drab clothes he has worn all winter. It is time for spring clothes and there is no such beautiful weather to “appear” as Easter Sunday. Men’s spring suits and overcoats in beautiful new designs and beautiful fabrics. Reasonably priced from $ 10 to $ 25. “Men’s dress shirts priced between $ 1.50 and $ 2. While all of these prices seem incredibly low compared to what you would pay for the same items today, keep in mind that in 1910 the average annual salary in Canada was around $ 400. It would appear that these ads and others have served their purpose, at least to some extent. In its March 28 edition, the Daily Record noted: “Yesterday was an ideal Easter Sunday. Anyone who could wear something new. There were some great headgear effects in the church. Loading… Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading… Sherman Zavitz was the official historian of the city of Niagara Falls from 1994 to 2019.







