Designer applies to New York Fashion Week on a whim and between Features

PHILADELPHIA Philly Fashion Week rejection letter came first, dashing designer Jacqueline Citys is hoping to make her hometown debut.
So when an invitation to showcase their line at New York Fashion Week arrived shortly after, City thought it was a scam.
With barely a year under her belt as a designer, with no industry connections and no formal training, City, 24, of South Philly, was invited to debut her Jacqueline City Apparel line at a show at New York Fashion Week in February 2020.
I didn’t think I could do anything without dedicating my hours, as they say in the industry, or tons of money supporting myself, City said. But we need to grasp these risks and push those buttons.
The exhibition led to articles about City in the UK versions of Vogue, Cosmopolitan and Glamor magazines, and it earned him an invitation to Paris Fashion Week this fall.
As passionate as she is about her designs, City is just as passionate about talking about her struggle with POTS (Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome). It’s a type of dysautonomia that causes City’s autonomic nervous system, which controls everything that should automatically regulate in his body, such as heart rate, digestion, temperature, blood flow, and respiration, to be completely out of order. .
It’s so important to speak proudly about my disability because the more we talk about it the less people will think it’s for attention or a gimmick, she said. Historically, women and especially women of color have been told it was right in your head. The diagnosis itself is such a privilege and that’s why I want to fight for other women to get their answers.
In the fall of 2014, during her senior year at Mount Saint Joseph Academy in Flourtown, City was attending a concert in South Philly when a stranger hit her on the head with her elbow, causing her to pass out. She was taken to two different hospitals and diagnosed with concussion and then post-concussion syndrome.
She was able to graduate in 2015, but during her freshman year at Drexel University where she was studying a music industry degree, City began to experience other disturbing symptoms. The shed passed out four or five times a day and often felt dizzy, cold and tired.
All of the concussion symptoms improved, but my overall health declined rapidly, she said. I would get lost trying to get from building to building in Drexel and passed out on the sidewalk in the street.
Unable to get up for six months, City had to drop out of school. Although a nurse practitioner told her she was just having panic attacks, City was eventually diagnosed with dysautonomia, which she said was triggered by the trauma from the brain damage she suffered at following the concussion.
Finding out that I was bedridden from a blow to the head at a concert was very difficult for me, she said. I lost 50 pounds. I was in and out of the ER. I didn’t know it could be complete.
Her therapy started with small steps, like looking at Wheres Waldo’s books to help him converge the images of his eyes and going to the grocery store with a physiotherapist to relearn how to buy food.
I knew I couldn’t get a 9-5 job because if I did 30 minutes on the computer, I would have to take an hour nap afterwards or rest or meditate, she says. I wanted to focus on one thing.
That one thing was a line of t-shirts that City started working on in their prime. She created a few models on her computer and they were a hit on Instagram, where she also shared her personal story.
As her collection went beyond t-shirts and City’s health improved through dietary changes and medication, her family and friends suggested she try selling her clothes at festivals in the city. ‘Arts and crafts.
But she aimed higher and found herself on the catwalk as a designer at New York Fashion Week.
I really thought there would be critics in the audience who thought I was a fake and a fraud and described how terrible my designs were, City said. When that didn’t happen, I was like maybe there were people out there who love my stories and my designs.
City’s couture collections have been inspired by everything from the Lovers Tarot Card to the Solstice. His most recent collection, Authentic, is inspired by the Phillys punk scene.
It’s about the tough exterior of Philly and our reputation for being the tough guy and the underdog, but also beneath that was the city of brotherly love, she said. If you’re from here you know it’s a community and we all look out for each other here.
City strives to make all of its designs inclusive. On its website, which features clothing for women, men and unisex, as well as sizes up to 5X, nothing sells for more than $ 75.
I want to completely dismantle the $ 500 T-shirts, she said. I want to see a regular Joe Shmoe with his cigarette on a Philly street with a born and raised hat that he got on my website.