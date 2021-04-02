Reagan’s daughters win fifth straight track district title in record-breaking fashion





Records fell, and the Reagan Girls’ reign as district champions lasted for up to five consecutive years.

The Rattlers broke seven competitive records, including a city mark, on their way to claim the 28-6A District Championship on Thursday at Heroes Stadium.

Reagan collected 197 points to pull away from Brandeis, who was second with 166. The Johnson boys have extended their district title run to four in a row and seven over the past nine years, recording 181 points in second place of Brandeis’ 160. The Jaguars won from 2011 to 14, were second in 2015 and 2016, before regaining the crown. in 2017 to now (there was no meeting in 2020 due to COVID-19). “These guys really bought into what we’ve built here and the culture here,” said Johnson Boys coach Keith Randle. “All the credit goes to the children. Every time they go out on the track, they put it all on the line, and that’s all you can ask for as a coach. Reagan’s daughters broke competitive records in the 4×100-meter relay, 4×200 relay, 100 dash, 300 hurdles, 200 dash, pole vault and long jump. The Rattlers swept the relays. They won the 4×400 relay with a season best time of 1: 57.19. The Rattlers opened the race final on Thursday by breaking the city record in the 4×100 relay. The team of Madeline McElroy, Taylen Wise, Alyssa Quinones-Mixon and Jasmine Montgomery clocked 45.48, winning by more than four seconds. 1 of 6 William Luther, staff / William Luther Show more Show less 2 of 6 William Luther, staff / William Luther Show more Show less 3 of 6 4 of 6 William Luther, staff / William Luther Show more Show less 5 of 6 William Luther, staff / William Luther Show more Show less 6 of 6 Judson set the previous mark (45.64) in 2017. Reagan’s time is the best in the country this season. “I think it’s amazing, but we still have a long way to go so we have to keep performing and keep working hard and keep depending on each other,” Wise said. “I’m very proud. I left a bit early on the first exchange so I had to go up and collect, but when I gave it to Alyssa I said, ‘Let’s go’, and she’s part. Reagan’s 4×200 relay team of Aniya Ross, Hunter Simmons, Quinones-Mixon and Mackenzie Dagrosa clocked a competition record time of 1: 39.88. Johnson held the previous record (1: 41.05, 2015). Wise also broke two competitive records on her own in the 300 hurdles and the long jump. Wise won the 300 hurdles by more than three seconds in 44.18. “This is my first year doing hurdles so I don’t know how to talk about it, but I was working on my arms to help my trail leg come down faster and help me move faster on the track”, she says. In Wednesday’s field trials, Wise broke the long jump record for the competition with a mark of 18 feet 10½ inches. Wise also won the triple jump with a 39-7½, winning the event from almost two feet. Montgomery set new records in 100 points (11.53) and 200 points (23.82). Also on Wednesday, Quinones-Mixon set a new competition record in the girls’ pole vault with a clearance of 12 feet 7 inches. Demi Payne of New Braunfels (2009) and Emily Davila of Madison (2016) shared the previous record (12-6). The Rattlers followed Brandeis by 20 points after 10 events. But Reagan took the lead in earnest with a 1-2-3 finish by Montgomery, Simmons and McElroy in the 100 scorecard that put the Rattlers in the lead by four points.

Although they won four of the seven events after the first day of Wednesday, the Reagan daughters edged Brandeis by one point. Johnson’s boys were eight points ahead of Brandeis on Thursday’s final matchday. Dylan Dehoyos won the long jump (22-6 5½) and triple jump (45-6) on Wednesday and the 400 (49.85) on Thursday for the Jaguars. Other individual Jaguars winners included Alejandro Tavarez in the 110 hurdles (14.56) and Caanan Fairley in the 300 hurdles (39.38). “It was a collective effort,” Randle said. “We had a few hiccups during some intensified events. The obstacles were big and the distance was huge, and we got major contributors from the events on the pitch. “ Roosevelt’s Nazzio John set competition records in the 100 dash (10.65) and 200 dash (21.47) for the boys. Tristan Galvan de Brandeis won the 800 race, 1600 race and 3200 race. He set personal bests in 800 (1: 55.68) and 1600 (4: 15.77), which was also a record. competition. “I had a great time doing it,” said Galvan. “All of my races this week were just windy, nice and easy. I still have other races to go. I want to run fast but also to preserve my body and to rush at the right time. “ [email protected] Twitter: @hinojosa_david

