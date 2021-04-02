Where to buy outfits from the Gossip Girl Reboot buying guide Gossip Girl Reboot





José Perez / Bauer-GriffinGetty Images If Carrie Bradshaw was the patron saint of fashionable New Yorkers in their 30s, Blair Waldorf and Serena van der Woodsen were sartorial guardian angels of a generation of Upper East Side prep school students. Much the same as the style inheritance of Gender and city is still felt today, 17 years after the end of the show, that of Gossip Girl. In 2019, it was announced that the hit teen drama would return to television, this time via HBO Max and with an all-new cast for the Gen-Z set (in this case, Gender and city is also in the midst of a resurrected being). Anticipation has been building since. Although a release date has not been officially announced – the Covid-19 pandemic has forced production delays – it is almost certain that the show will premiere this year. In the meantime, an abundance of photos of the set’s paparazzi – the new one Gossip Girl stars Jordan Alexander, Savannah Smith, Zion Moreno, Emily Alyn Lind and Whitney Peak have been circling Manhattan since November – made the delay a bit more bearable. While we’ll have to wait and see what kind of class wars and teen angst awaits us Gossip Girl 2.0, at least we can start dressing like the new generation of queen bee Constance Billard. Below are the best looks (so far) from the reboot of Gossip Girl and, more importantly, wear them to buy them.

Star Light asymmetric dress Rococo sand

shopbop.com $ 469.00 Abella heel Gaia cult

cultgaia.com $ 418.00 Iconic striped wool cape Burberry

burberry.com $ 860.00 Cartier Top Handle Bag Garland Cartier

cartier.com $ 2,800.00 Cooke Dickey Jacket Veronica beard

farfetch.com $ 1,137.00 Fair Isle knitted cardigan Alex mill

net-a-porter.com $ 165.00 Saddle bag Christian Dior

dior.com $ 3,950.00 Lisa square acetate sunglasses Lapima

matchesfashion.com $ 485.00 Short corset cotton-poplin shirt dress Simone rocha

net-a-porter.com $ 690.00 On Whitney Peak: A Tote of Melanin. Recycling Black Dollar Tote Bag Melanin

melaninapparel.com $ 24.00 Sweetheart Velvet Ruffle Strapless Dress Rasario

bergdorfgoodman.com $ 2,020.00 Addilyn dress Alex perry

farfetch.com $ 2,400.00 Serpenti Forever shoulder bag Bulgarian

bulgari.com $ 5,050.00 Faux patent leather leggings Commando

net-a-porter.com $ 98.00 On Jordan Alexander: Schutz boots and a Fendi baguette. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

