What type of dress watch is right for you?





Watch buyers often start with a very broad question: sports watch or dress watch? If it is a sports watch, the choices are oriented in a hundred directions like a novel to choose yourself. The clearly defined genres of the sports watch include diving, pilot and motorsport watches as well as military watches and more, each apparently having its own sub-genres. In this context, it makes sense to define a watch according to its purpose, but that leaves dress watches – seemingly just for “dressing” – lumped into a single ill-defined mass despite the variety that exists. In addition to its pragmatism and simplicity, a dress watch is identified above all with its design and aesthetics: we know more or less a dress watch when we see it. This is subjective, of course, as watches made for action in the past can now be considered “dressy”. There is a range of different (although often overlapping) dress watch types, however, and knowing the most common traditional styles will help any potential buyer narrow down their search. Classic watches If a diver’s watch is rock-n-roll, think of the classic dress watch style as a string quartet playing Bach: the feel is very conservative and maybe even from another time. Typical features can include Roman numerals or simple baton indices, fine hands, monochrome colors, and traditional decorative techniques like guilloche. Tissot Le Locle Powermatic 80 All of the essential features of a classic dress watch should be had in affordable packaging. A solid automatic movement reinforces its appeal. Diameter: 39.3 mm

Movement: ETA C07.111

Price: $ 575 BUY NOW Frederique Constant Classics Index Automatic Frédérique Constant makes traditional watchmaking with a conservative style and a high value for money given the level of fit and finish offered. Diameter: 40 mm

Movement: Sellita SW200-1

Price: $ 950 BUY NOW Breguet Classic 5157 Original Breguet hands, genuine guilloché and guilloché dials and high-level in-house movements mark the king of classic dress watch style. Diameter: 38 mm

Movement: Breguet automatic

Price: $ 18,800 BUY NOW Modern minimal The minimalist approach to the watch’s design is naturally understated and easy to fit into a dressy theme, though it can have a laid-back feel as well. German and Scandinavian brands seem to have a talent for this genre, as evidenced by the Bauhaus movement. Sleek dials with slim bezels can look fresh and contemporary compared to those of more traditional watch styles. MVMT Automatic Arc MVMT delivers the basic minimalist look with its inexpensive automatic watch, but a 41mm diameter offers a bit more presence than that of many dress watches. Diameter: 41 mm

Movement: Miyota 812A

Price: $ 300 BUY NOW Stowa Antea Classic 390 A touch of Bauhaus gives Stowa’s Antea Klassik a fun vibe that’s just right for a costume. Diameter: 39 mm

Movement: ETA 2824 automatic

Price: ~ $ 1,300 BUY NOW Nomos Ludwig Nomos makes simple watches fun again by offering impressive value with internal movements and refined details like subtle color reflections. Diameter: 35 mm

Movement: Nomos Alpha manual

Price: $ 2,020 BUY NOW Complicated dress watches Many dress watches are characterized by their simplicity, but this doesn’t have to be the case. If rendered elegantly, dress watches can incorporate a range of complications, features and information – and this offers a whole new wearing experience. Calendar information and moon phase indicators are popular features, but even chronographs are fair game. Junghans Max Bill Chronoscope An absolute classic of Bauhaus design, the Max Bill Chronoscope shows that not all chronograph watches have to be sporty. Diameter: 40 mm

Movement: ETA 7750 automatic

Price: ~ $ 1,995 BUY NOW A. Lange & Söhne Saxonia Moon phase A moon phase complication has a serene effect ideal for a formal watch. Here, German watchmaker A. Lange & Söhne combines it with a digital date display. Diameter: 40 mm

Movement: A. Lange & Sons L086.5 automatic

Price: ~ $ 37,250 BUY NOW Patek Philippe 5396G If you want a complicated and conservative watch, Patek Philippe – for whom calendar functions are the house specialty – arguably does them best. Diameter: 38.5 mm

Movement: Patek Philippe 324 S QA LU 24H / 303 automatic

Price: $ 53,460 LEARN MORE Rectangular dress watches Square and rectangular watches were once much more popular, but today the vast majority are relegated to the formal style. Proportions are key to getting a good fit, so remember these watches wear more than their diameter suggests. The slim cases help too, and when you get the right proportions, the look is as classic as it gets. Nomos Tetra Neomatik 39 Nomos once again offers a unique and contemporary look with one of the few modern square watch models that feels both original and understated. Diameter: 33 mm

Movement: Nomos DUW 3001 automatic

Price: $ 3,860 BUY NOW Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Classic Duoface Small Seconds The Reverso is Art Deco heaven and this particular version reverses to offer two time zones via two dial options – both of which are equally suitable for dress watches. Diameter: 25.5 mm

Movement: Manuel Jaeger-LeCoultre 854A / 2

Price: $ 9,000 BUY NOW Cartier Tank Solo XL Automatic Perhaps the quintessential dress watch, the Cartier Tank comes in several versions, but the Solo XL offers automatic winding and a relatively affordable price. Diameter: 31 mm

Movement: Cartier MC 1847 automatic

Price: $ 3,550 BUY NOW

