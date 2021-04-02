Tencel’s new action-oriented campaign encourages smart fashion purchases – Sourcing Journal





After a year that brought unprecedented changes to the world, a key goal in 2021 has been to restore life to what it should be, including the planet. Related Articles It is a task that the Lenzing Group does not take lightly, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic. In February, Lenzing introduced Tencel Modal fibers with Indigo technology, an innovation that incorporates the indigo pigment directly into Tencel-branded modal fibers in a one-step spun dyeing process that requires fewer natural resources than conventional indigo dyeing. . The innovation has already received the EU Ecolabel, a designation of environmental excellence awarded to products meeting high environmental standards throughout their life cycle. A new social media campaign from Tencel, however, reminds consumers of the important role they play in creating a more sustainable future. Ahead of Earth Day on April 22, the cellulosic fiber producer launched #checkwhatsgood, an action campaign that draws attention to sustainable fashion. The campaign encourages consumers to join the “environmentally responsible movement” by making smart choices when shopping for clothing online or in stores. While sustainability remains a complex topic for brands to communicate to consumers, one of the main goals of the campaign is to help shoppers become familiar with the Tencel logo as a design conscious mark. With many fashion brands to choose from, Lenzing said consumers are looking for ways to identify brands that truly emphasize responsible production. Tencel will amplify this message through various social media activations, including Instagram filters, pop quizzes, and influencer engagements. Sharing this post on social media was a strategic move as consumers spend more time at home. For this same reason, Lenzing has developed a weekly fan checklist for advocating for sustainability at home. Offline, Lenzing supports various regional Earth Month activations. In the United States since 2019, Lenzing has supported the planting of more than 26,000 trees through a partnership with One Tree Planted, a charity that helps global reforestation efforts. To reaffirm Lenzing’s commitment, the Tencel brand will launch the planting of 10,000 trees. Lenzing also works in partnership with Lindungi Hutan, an NGO from Indonesia that focuses on crowdfunding websites for tree planting, reforestation and one of the platforms that aims to save Indonesia from the deforestation. The partnership will include a campaign to generate donations for tree planting in Indonesia. Since consumer education is key to boosting sustainability efforts, Lenzing will partner with Fashion Revolution Japan to organize an educational panel discussion and interactive workshops for consumers. Finally, Lenzing will partner with DripbyDrip, a German NGO committed to tackling water issues in the fashion and textile industry. DripbyDrip will present an educational program to show how high water consumption and subsequent waste can be in clothing manufacturing and highlight ways to reduce its water footprint.







