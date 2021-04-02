Inside Jeezy and Jeannie Mais Intimate Wedding Ceremony at Home in Atlanta

Emmy-winning television host and activist Jeannie Mai and Grammy-nominated artist, entrepreneur and philanthropist Jeezy tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their home in Atlanta on March 27, 2021, one year after their engagement. on his daytime talk showThe truth. Years later, he asked me to go out with him, recalls Jeannie. We shared a romantic sushi dinner in Los Angeles and the salsa danced the night away. Later that evening he asked me if I could imagine spending the rest of my life with him. And pretty crazy, I could.

In March 2020, the couple were forced to cancel a planned trip to Vietnam, where unbeknownst to Jeannie, Jeezy had planned to propose. Instead, he hosted a special Vietnam-themed quarantine party in honor of his home country at his Los Angeles home, which ended with him asking the question in front of the fireplace. . She said yes!

The couple wanted to get married on Lake Como or in the south of France. We couldn’t wait to have all of our friends and family there to celebrate, says Jeannie. But we had to change all of our wedding plans due to COVID. After the unexpected death of Jeezys mother, we quickly learned that life was too short. And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really wanted to be husband and wife. So we decided to turn our original wedding into a mini-money, where we exchanged vows in front of our immediate family and a few close friends.

In order to make their event as safe as possible for everyone in attendance, they demanded negative COVID-19 test results from those traveling two days before the wedding. On top of that, on the day of the ceremony, they provided COVID-19 testing to everyone in attendance. After everyone tested and confirmed negative, our guests were taken to our home’s surprise location, says Jeannie.

The couple worked with Suzanne reinhard to plan everything. She followed our details exactly as requested and minimized any stress, notes Jeannie. She made it so nice!

Jeannie always knew she wanted to wear a Galia Lahav dress, and conceptualizing the look was one of her favorite parts of the wedding planning process. I collaborated with my stylist Lisa Cera and the Galia Lahav workshop to custom design the layers and the perfect shade, says Jeannie. The finished product was everything I imagined.

Cera searched top and bottom for matching nude appliqués and placed them by hand over the dress for a particularly unique design. For the hair and makeup, I wanted a sleek, graceful finish, with a bit of drama, says Jeannie, so Lisa and I worked on a handmade helmet with a 15ft Galia Lahav veil. My hairdresser, Kristen, sewn it impressively into my hair. Jewelry was kept minimal, and the bride’s friend Rosalina Lydster created diamond and morganite earrings that tied everything together.

Jeezy wanted a custom design for the wedding day as well, so he brought in his favorite tailor, Teofilo Flor, and stylist Chris Shelby to create a champagne blush suit that projects strength and sophistication, but with a bit of playfulness. Meanwhile, guests were invited to wear off-white, a color that for the couple represents the peace in their union.

The service took place in the open garden of the couple’s house against a backdrop of magnolias, birches and maple trees, a decor that is both intimate and family-friendly. Everywhere you went there were large glass candles lighting your way, says Jeannie. And we had a live band, Trap Jazz, who performed our favorite songs.

Upon arrival of guests, cell phones were checked at the gate before everyone descended to the open garden.

After each family member walked down the aisle, the father of the groom put a single pink rose in a seat reserved for the late Sharon Denise Jenkins, the mother of Jeezys. Author and pastor John Maxwell waited at the altar as Jeezy walked down the aisle to Kem’s I Cant Stop Loving You. The Bride then followed up to How Deep Is Your Love by the Bee Gees. Then Brother Jeannies kicked things off with a twist on the tradition of the Vietnamese tea ceremony. He led Jeezy and me in a ritual performed at Vietnamese weddings, recalls Jeannie. At this ceremony, we paid tribute to our parents by pouring tea as a gesture to welcome Jeezy to my family and I to his. Then we paid homage to our parents and ancestors by greeting each other four times, each symbolizing an important gift in life that they have given us.

After the tea ceremony, the couple exchanged engagement vows and sealed it off with a kiss. Then Jeezy surprised Jeannie by having them serenade Tyrese for their first dance on Sweet Lady. The entire night was filled with speeches and fun memories from all of our guests, says the bride. Not to be outdone, my mother, Mama Mai, kicked off the after-party with a special performance.

To continue the celebration, the group finally moved the after-party to the Couples Lounge, where guests received custom Cozy Earth pajamas and slippers. Jeezy and I donned our own matching Versace silk pajamas, says Jeannie, and then we danced the night away to our favorite hits, feeling more comfortable than ever.