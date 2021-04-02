The problem of fashion diversity has worsened in 2020. What is the solution? – WWD





The lack of diversity among fashion executives even before the COVID-19 pandemic has been well documented. As policy responses to a protracted pandemic have disproportionately harmed the jobs and careers of low-wage workers and women, they also have implications for leadership and broader workforce equality efforts. work in fashion and beauty, according to recent research. Women in leadership positions are one and a half times more likely than their male counterparts to reduce their professional roles or quit their jobs due to the pandemic, with most citing burnout, according to the McKinsey study of women in the workplace last year. Factors behind this phenomenon, according to the McKinsey report, included a lack of childcare and more childcare responsibilities than men with children. Overall, women lost 1.5 million more jobs than men during the pandemic, according to the findings of the Center for American Progress. “In addition to the 2.5 million women who have already left the workforce, no less than 2 million women are considering taking time off or completely leaving the workforce,” said Cathrin Stickney, CEO and Founder from Parity.org. “And if that happens, we’ll end up having fewer women at the helm, and a lot less women in this pipeline to become future leaders,” she said. “And all of the progress we’ve seen over the past five years could be erased.” Despite corporate diversity efforts over the previous decade that led to some increase in the number of women in leadership positions, in 2019 white men still held 72% of board seats and 54% C-level leadership positions in fashion and beauty companies, according to data from the time of McKinsey & Co.’s study of working women. Between 2015 and 2020, the number of women at the C-suite level increased by 22 percent, so they accounted for around 21 percent of all C-suite level positions. White men held 66% of all C-suite level roles, while women of color held only 3% of those roles. For companies to cope with this troubling pace of improving leadership diversity, they need to be intentional and public about their efforts, Stickney said. During her Diversity Forum session, Stickney stressed the need for business leaders to publicly commit to achieving gender parity in their workplaces, prioritizing the rehiring of any employee in leave and change workplace benefits to recognize 2021 home and work responsibilities. “This will let the women in your organization know that you are still committed to moving them forward in the organization,” Stickney said. Parity.org is at the origin of the ParityPledge initiatives, to which companies, including Ralph Lauren, have joined. The purpose of this engagement is to encourage companies to consider women and / or people of color for leadership positions. “That’s it. No quotas. No deadline,” proclaims the Parity.org website. Stickney said the call had some impact, with 80% of companies signing the pledge saying they added and retained at least one woman in their executive ranks. “You might say, ‘Cathrin, it’s so simple, how could you get results with that?’ But we do, ”she said.







