Carroll’s Men’s Shop has been dressing the public since 1947

COSHOCTON – Steve Murray of Carroll’s Men’s Shop can easily measure a customer as he walks through the door. After 54 years in the men’s clothing industry, a tape measure only confirms what he already knows.

The store at 541 Main Street dates back to 1947 and further down the road. Murray has a photo on the back showing the location of the store and a busy main street with three lanes of traffic. It moved to its present location in 1970.

Main Street doesn’t look like it anymore, but he’s excited about the changes he’s seen in recent years.

The store is located in the McDowell building, which also has Shrimplin Barber and the Renaissance on Main. Amy and Kirby Hasseman have done a lot of renovations upstairs since purchasing the building. Murray took note of the other updates going on around him and the opening of the stores, such as Rust Decor just around the corner.

Styles have also changed over time.

When Murray started working for the store in 1967, there were only suits, formal hats and coats. Now it’s more casual clothes. It lacks the good old days, but can roll with touch-ups.

“Before, we had about 400 sports suits and coats, but we sold a lot of sports suits and coats. And if you were selling sports suits and coats, you were selling top quality coats, which we don’t even do outerwear anymore. a lot of dressy hats back then, but that day kind of passed by the wayside, ”Murray said.

He and his wife, Nancy, bought the store from Tom and Lola Carroll in 1984. It was started by Tom’s father, Chester and Harry Smith. At 74, Murray hasn’t even considered retiring or selling the store.

“It’s something that I appreciate. People say, ‘Why don’t you retire.’ If I retire, I should do something. I couldn’t just go home and sit down, I’m telling you, ”Murray said.

He has been working alone since longtime employee Karen Burris passed away in 2019 at the age of 79. He could hire someone else, but is doing fine with the occasional help from Nancy. Laughing, Murray remembers a recent Saturday when he was criticized and called on Nancy for help. He calmed down after arriving and Nancy hoped she wasn’t bad luck. They have been married for almost 55 years.

Spring is often a busy time for the store with young men seeking out tuxedos for proms and weddings. Recently, when River View’s Nathaniel Stamper perused books, Murray was quick to point out what fits and colors would work for him. If there’s one thing Murray is downright honest about, it’s fashion.

Carroll’s Men’s Shop owes a lot to the local youth. They are also an outlet for varsity jackets for River View, Ridgewood, Coshocton City, Coshocton Christian, Newcomerstown and Tri-Valley schools. Above the old Main Street photo is a framed Coshocton City Schools jersey signed by the 2007 football team, a gift to be found after Murray suffered a stroke.

The past year has been slower with many balls and weddings canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s coming back this year and he’s happy to see it, not just for his business, but for the teenagers. Local schools are looking to follow pandemic protocols and explore different locations.

“It’s just a blessing that they will have promises this year. It will be a little different, but at least they will have promises,” Murray said.

When asked what he could offer in big box stores, like a flash, he responded to customer service.

“You don’t have to pay anything for the service, it’s all free,” Murray said.

