Behind Carhartts’ booming year of trendy Golden Globes workwear





IN FEBRUARY Virtual Golden Globes, some actors including Christian Slater and Colin Farrell observed the suit-and-tie decorum of a more conventional awards show. Others took advantage of these atypical Globes as an opportunity to escape formality. Among that casual team was nominee Jeff Daniels, who appeared onscreen in a flannel shirt from Carhartt, the 132-year-old workwear brand from his home state of Michigan. Thanks to #Golden Globes for allowing me to live a lifetime [sic] dreams of going to an awards show wearing Carhartt, the affable actor tweeted after the show. Later that evening, Carhartt will appear again, candidate Glenn Close also wore one of the flannel tags while zooming in from his home in Bozeman, Mt. Linda Hubbard, COO and President of Carhartts, wasn’t watching the Globes live, but a flurry of texts informed her of an unexpected Carhartts moment in the Hollywood limelight. It was certainly nice to see the mark there and not normally where you would expect to see Carhartt worn, she said. To her, the Carhartts prime-time cameos were a surprisingly strong indication of the brand’s year, one of many. Privately owned, Carhartt does not release direct sales figures, but Ms Hubbard described 2020 as a year of growth. Carhartt, she said, has proven to be well placed to weather the retail downturn that hit so many clothing labels through 2020. For starters, the labels’ primary customers remain blue collar workers. like electricians and linemen, the specific types of Americans whose jobs were deemed essential at the onset of pandemics. The label is heavily stocked at equipment stores like the nationwide Tractor Supply Co. chain, which caters to such workers, and remained widely open when other stores were temporarily closed across the country. According to Ms Hubbard, Carhartts ‘e-commerce business never slowed until 2020 and even picked up when the first round of stimulus checks hit some customers’ bank accounts. I think the stimulus payments certainly helped people have a little more money to spend and maybe afford a Carhartt t-shirt or something, she said. The growing cultural weight of labels has also boosted Carhartts’ activity. In recent years, Carhartts’ fan base has grown far beyond its core tractor supplier. While Mr Daniels may have the distinction of being the first actor to don Carhartt at an awards ceremony, the paparazzi have captured many other stars from Kanye West to Rihanna to the actor at Daniel Day-Lewisin Carhartt retired in recent years. While Ms. Hubbard doesn’t directly link these pop cultural moments to increased sales, she noted that they help create brand awareness in new market segments.

