Srictly’s Oti Mabuse Impresses In Alluring Mini Dress To Share Exciting News





Oti Mabuse shared some very exciting news on Thursday, revealing that she is publishing her very first children's book. the Come strictly dance star proudly unveiled the cover of the book, aptly titled Dance with Oti but we couldn't take our eyes off her beautiful dress. DISCOVER: Oti Mabuse breaks silence over Strictly Come Dancing abandonment rumors The 30-year-old beauty wore a cute plunging number with contrasting polka dots and floral print. The striking minidress showed off her dancer's figure, falling around the knees in soft pleats. Loading the player … WATCH: Oti Mabuse shows off rare wedding photo Oti styled her locks in tumultuous waves and opted for glamorous makeup, showcasing her beaming smile with shine and rocking a bronze smoky eye. She wrote: "She's finally here! My very first children's dance book with @walkerbooksuk I've always had a passion for children, we grew up around them because my mom was a kindergarten teacher and inspired me to mix my love for dance and education together! Strictly star Oti publishes children's dance book "Thank you @walkerbooksuk for this opportunity. I can't wait for you all to read it." READ MORE: Strictly's Oti Mabuse makes surprising diet confession Oti went on to say that she couldn't wait for her nieces and nephews to read it and hoped they would be proud of her. How nice! How amazing was Oti for her announcement? Friends of the star, including Katya jones and Amy dowden, were quick to congratulate her. The comments section of Oti's post was inundated with sweet posts, including Oti recently shared a beautiful photo series to promote self-acceptance. Posing for a series of cheeky selfies, the ballroom dancer was seen rocking a cute leopard-print shirt and hoops. Captioning the awesome shots, Oti shared a quote from former Strictly Dancer, Camilla Dallerup, writing: "This self-acceptance thing can happen in a moment of 'A-ha' or maybe more gradually, as little by little you start to accept and embrace all that you really already are" – @camilladallerup. "







