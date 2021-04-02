Hey! How to wear the new nautical trend | Men’s fashion





VSWeary masculine looks tend to have their socio-political undertones smoothed out over the years. Take the Breton top: it was originally a staple of French utilitarian workwear, but it was later co-opted by irony merchants like Andy Warhol, complicated geniuses like Picasso, and anti-heroes like James. Dean. Today he’s about as big as an object can get, but he still has an edge flicker for dads on the weekend set. If the Breton top is still cool, despite being overexposed, the boat shoe (which I also wear today) is certainly not. However, it is ubiquitous. With its canvas sole and leather laces, it sits somewhere between a toy shoe and something you’ll find in the Tory Party conference gift bag. Still, put the boat shoe and the Breton top together and you have something that was all the rage on the Marni, Ann Demeulemeester and Lanvin catwalks for Spring / Summer 21: the nautical look. It’s a progression of the yee-haw agenda, which burst into the mainstream thanks to Lil Nas X in 2019. and saw us reaching out for the bolo tie and cowboy boots, regressing towards our five year old playing dress up. As for the nautical trend, Dazed And Confused magazine dubbed it the ahoy diary: more dandy than its cowboy predecessor, characterized by puffy blouses, tunics and velvet. To that end, I wear a scarf tied at a casual angle (does that sound like a somewhat am-dram production of The Pirates Of Penzance? Actually, don’t respond to that) and channeling my inner Captain Hook. It’s a fresh, springtime style that shows what can be done economically to change up a look that might feel great worn. Am I ready to set sail? Maybe I couldn’t swim until I was 10, but I think this look has (marines) legs. Priya wears a striped sweater, 135, by Albam, from matchesfashion.com. Silk scarf, 160, acnestudios.com. Boat shoes, 59, grenson.com. Pants, his. Styling: Melanie Wilkinson. Grooming: Sophie Higginson using Oribe and Dermalogica. Stylist assistant: Peter Bevan

