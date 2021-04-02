Fashion retailer sells ‘vaccine-ready’ clothing online; Check them





While the pandemic has inspired many clothing trends in recent months, a fashion retailer has now come up with a special collection for vaccines. Fashion company Revolve has created a separate sub-category online of what it calls “vaccine-ready” clothing or outfits with shoulders exposed to facilitate the vaccine. The category offers a range of options from tank tops to tube tops and off-the-shoulder blouses to one-shoulder bodysuits. While the shirts weren’t specifically designed for the vaccine, Revolve chose to group them based on their shoulder access – with one or two shoulders exposed. I could order this for my vaccinations. pic.twitter.com/tduzdEQlTM ohchrissavidge (@ohchrissavidge) February 22, 2021 “We’ve curated this page as a cute idea for our clients that captures what’s going on in their lives right now,” said a Revolve spokesperson as quoted by Insider. Internet users, of course, took to social media to share their reactions. “The ‘Revolves vaccine ready’ section is actually very cute, ”one Twitter user wrote. The vaccine-ready “ Revolves ” section is actually very cute Maxine (@MaxineAGrant) April 1, 2021 Another wrote: “I love humor – it’s a great play for the situation we find ourselves in in the world. It’s funny while being so on the IMO pulse. “ On the other end of the spectrum is Revolve with their Vaccine Ready collection. #REVOLVEme

I love humor – it’s a great game for the situation we find ourselves in the world. It’s funny while being so on the pulse of IMO. https://t.co/b9o3yXui3R Simona Lisa (@hellosimonalisa) April 1, 2021 What do you think of this new trend? For more lifestyle information, follow us: Twitter:lifestyle_ie| Facebook:IE Lifestyle| Instagram:ie_lifestyle







