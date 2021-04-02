Fashion
Palm Springs Gay Mens Chorus Continues To Give Back To The Community
For 22 years, the Palm Springs Gay Mens Chorus (PSGMC) entertained, inspired and educated the local community through performances and community outreach. In normal years, the choir offers two concerts in the spring and for the holidays. Last year’s season was cut short due to the pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped the PSGMC from continuing its mission.
We are an important part of this community both culturally and through our outreach, said Steve baker, the president of the organization. Giving back to the community is just as important to us as being on stage.
PSGMC supported Coachella Valley Mask Manufacturers, with members making around 1,000 masks, which were donated to Eisenhower Health for frontline workers. Members of the choir also stepped in to help other people in need. The PSGMC has raised more than $ 2,300 to support programs to fight HIV / AIDS, COVID-19 and cancer in Health DAP.
By collecting donations from the community, the PSGMC has helped fill the shelves with Well in the desert with personal supplies and clothing for the homeless in Palm Springs. A truck and a large van with food and essential supplies were delivered to Marthas Village & Cuisine. The organization also collected and stocked an entire van and car with school supplies and raised over $ 2,000 in cash to purchase more supplies for three underserved elementary schools in the Coachella Valley.
The PSGMC participated in the Marthas Village & Kitchen toy and gift drive, collecting approximately 500 toys, $ 800 in gift cards and $ 1,500 in donations for the organization.
It was just amazing how the community came out and gave, Baker said. It was beyond belief.
Recently, the PSGMC received a grant from Riverside County Nonprofit Assistance Fund through the Inland Empire Community Foundation. The organization depends on donations to support its community outreach and to cover the costs of shows. Only a third of PSGMC funding comes from ticket sales. People who want to support the organization can donate or participate in their next fundraiser.
The PSGMC will organize a “Easter Parade Drive-In Edition”, Saturday April 10 at 7 p.m. at the Palm Springs Cultural Center on 2300 East Baristo Road. In a creative departure from the choir’s usual spring performance, Ethylina Cane will be the master of ceremonies for an event that combines live and virtual content, including a screening of Irving Berlins Easter Parade with Judy Garland and Fred Astaire.
Ann hampton callaway will join the choir in a special musical tribute. Callaway is a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, television host and producer. She was recently voted “Performer of the Year” by broadwayworld.com and is best known for her Tony nominated performance in the Broadway musical “Swing!” and writing and singing the theme song for the hit television series “The Nanny”. Callaways songs have been featured on several recent Barbra Streisand albums and she is a platinum award winning writer.
Tickets for “Easter Parade Drive-In Edition” cost $ 30 for the socially distant show (masks are required), auction and screening of “Easter Parade”. VIP tickets are available for $ 60. Parking and socially remote seats are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, and the drive-in cinema opens at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.
The choir has around 80 members and they all fail to come together to rehearse, Baker said. The camaraderie of getting together each week develops friendships that are akin to family. That connection was sorely missed and PSGMC are eager to return to the stage for a return performance in September.
We are cautiously optimistic and would love to get together as a family to rehearse and sing again, Baker said. When we’re ready to play, go out and bring a friend.
For more information or to purchase Easter Parade Drive-In Edition tickets, call (760) 219-2077 or visit psgmc.com.
The mission of Inland Empire Community Foundations is to strengthen Inland Southern California through philanthropy. Learn more about them at iegives.org.
