Back Thursday: UCLA men’s basketball return to Gonzaga in 2006 looms in next game

INDIANAPOLIS Gus Johnson’s appeal is almost as iconic as the play itself.

“And a robbery, Farmar,” Johnson yelled. “Inside, the freshman, oh! Raivio, last chance to dance oh, what a game! UCLA, amazing! After losing 17 years, city torn apart! “

That screaming soliloquy and the image of forward Adam Morrison bursting into tears have been stuck in the brains of Bruin fans for 15 years now, since their team completed the historic Bulldogs comeback on the nation’s biggest stage.

Now they will have a chance to start over.

So no. The second-seeded UCLA men’s basketball was looking to make its first Final Four in 11 years, facing the No. 3rd seeded Gonzaga in the 2006 edition of Sweet 16. He would end up winning the game 73-71 in, as Johnson put it, in heartbreaking fashion.

In some ways, the Bulldogs have already had their revenge for their loss to the Bruins in the Sweet 16 in 2015, but the memory of the 2006 game is still important ahead of a 2021 Final Four rematch on Saturday. After all, Gonzaga led most of the game 15 years ago and was on track for his second Elite Eight in program history and the first under coach Mark Few.

Gonzaga was up to 17 in the first half, but saw UCLA narrow that gap to six minutes into the second. That comeback was short-lived, however, as the Bulldogs climbed back to double digits to lead by 10 points with just over five minutes to go.

Morrison, a John R. Wooden Award finalist this season, had 22 points with seven minutes left, and he then hit two free throws to reach a high of 24. The only problem for the Bulldogs was that those free throws were accompanying more. three minutes remaining were their last points of the night.

Gonzaga didn’t make a basket in the final five minutes, and his star player was 0 of 4 off the field in that streak. Even in the midst of the cold streak, the Bulldogs still retained a three-point advantage with 20 seconds left as a career 59.1% free throw shooter, center Ryan Hollins, headed for the line for them. Bruins.

Hollins hit both tries, setting up an inbound pass that followed Morrison. Morrison threw him across the court to center JP Batista, whose turnover sparked the chain of events that led to an almost deafening crowd reaction and Johnson’s play-to-play appeal.

Whatever the score, there is always a chance, said guard Jordan Farmar. Crazy things can happen, and crazy things have happened. “

Farmar’s steal 14 seconds from time and his assist to forward Luc Richard Mbah a Moute under the basket gave UCLA their first lead of the night. Moments later, goalkeeper Derek Raivio, stumbling and diving from Mbah a Moute, deprived Gonzaga of his chance to get a winning response, and although they were able to get a potential shot before the buzzer after a Bruin free throw. , the damage had already been done.

Morrison paced the field with a pout on his face, constantly pulling his jersey up over his head to wipe away tears. His historic career as Gonzaga’s all-time third-highest scorer seemed like it could end with a title race, but instead it ended in the hands of the Bruins.

A 17-point deficit had turned into a two-point victory at UCLA, and coach Ben Howland credited his players’ courage when it mattered most.

It was a great finish for us, said Howland. It’s really just a testament to the character, the tenacity, the heart of our players to have the attitude of never quitting. I’m really, really proud of them.

If this sounds familiar to you, it’s okay. That’s pretty much exactly what coach Mick Cronin said after UCLA’s Elite 8 won over the No.1 seed Michigan on Tuesday.

The ugly defensive wins that Bruin fans have grown used to under Howland make a comeback with Cronin. They beat the Wolverines 51-49, much like their 50-45 and 59-45 wins at the 2006 Elite 8 and Final Four, respectively, and Cronin continues to compliment his players’ buy-in and commitment.

Repeating history and beating Gonzaga on Saturday would send UCLA to its first National Championship game since that 2006 season.

If these Bruins have the same tenacity and attitude they call never leave Farmar, Mbah a Moute, Hollins and company, they could very well get upset and bring the Bulldogs to tears again.