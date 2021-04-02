Asian-American fashion leaders highlight power of storytelling – WWD

It has been a year of growing attacks on the Asian community, especially those perceived to be of Asian descent, as former President Donald Trump and other officials escalated the inflammatory rhetoric around the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month was marked by the tragic mass shooting of eight people in Atlanta-area spas, including six people of Asian descent. This week, a widely released video showed an elderly Filipino woman punched to the ground and attacked by an assailant outside a building near Times Square in Manhattan, as building staff watched without intervening, then appeared to close the door as the woman was struggling. get up.

During the past year, the Shut down the AAPI hate reporting center, co-founded by a group of Asian policy experts, recorded some 3,795 complaints about incidents from March 2020 to February 28, 2021. “The number of hate incidents reported to our center is only a fraction of the number of hate incidents reported to us. ‘incidents of hate that actually happen, but it shows just how vulnerable Asian Americans are to discrimination and the types of discrimination they face,’ the group said in its report released on March 16.

Asian-American fashion designers and leaders, experiencing the trauma and heartache of their communities, say it’s also a time of urgent cultural change.

“It’s scary. I alternate between hope and despair, back to hope,” Phillip Lim, creative director and co-founder of 3.1 Phillip Lim, said during the Fairchild Media Group virtual diversity forum. hope these moments turn into movements. ”

In the wake of such attacks, some fashion brands have turned to their MOs to make statements and distribute themed products, intended to raise awareness and raise donations for groups such as Stop AAPI Hate. Forum leaders stressed the need for the industry to also engage in long-term investments in Asian talent and workforce that fuel the engines of creativity and fashion production.

We want to tell our stories, we want to have some ownership, some accountability for our results.

“The Asian American experience is the human experience,” said Tina Craig, founder of U Beauty. “This is the American experience, it should be beyond the month, the heritage month and that time.… It is the responsibility of all of us, especially companies with large platforms, to take steps beyond the norm – although very well received and appreciated – donations. ”

Kimora Lee Simmons, fashion veteran, executive and founder of the Baby Phat label, explained how the industry can create cultural perceptions and dynamics that fuel discriminatory attitudes, and observed how owning one’s own stories can counter these. negative forces.

“We are our own best storytellers, we are creative,” she said during the panel. “You like everything that we bring culturally. You love our food, you love our style.

“I’m saying ‘our’ means a lot of different things… we want to sit at this table,” she added.

“We want to tell our stories, we want to have some ownership there, some accountability for our results,” she said. “We tell our stories in the best and most authentic way, so that we don’t watch representations of ourselves or movies about us that weren’t from us. Or stories that have been taken from us and told in another way.

It’s the power of fashion – the visual medium that can affect billions of people.

Academics have also contextualized the rise in violence over the past year as part of a long history in the United States of systemic marginalization of its Asian communities. Over a century in which the United States waged wars in the Philippines and Vietnam, discrimination against Asians in America also took the form of official policy, including the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 which ended the immigration of Chinese workers and the internment of the Japanese. descent during World War II.

In a Washington Post essay in March, Professor Janelle Wong and Professor and author Viet Thanh Nguyen traced the links between these official policies and wars abroad and the daily violence faced by Asian communities in the United States. United.

“The laws were the official expression of many years of anti-Chinese violence, including the massacre of 17 Chinese in Los Angeles in 1871 and the 1887 murder of 34 Chinese miners in Deep Creek, Oregon,” they wrote in the piece. “During World War II, many Americans assumed that Japanese Americans were no different from Japanese and therefore posed a subversive threat; more than 120,000, many of them citizens, were interned. Thirty years later, Vietnamese refugees have faced hostility, including racist attacks on Vietnamese fishermen by the Ku Klux Klan in Texas.

The fashion and media industries have a vital role to play in shifting entrenched cultural attitudes towards the Asian community, Prabal Gurung told the forum panel.

“To the public, to the consumer, who’s read your newspaper or consumed your fashion, who’s been so brainwashed to accept a Eurocentric and colonial point of view, when you tell our stories it normalizes us in the media and everything, he said. “It’s the power of fashion – the visual medium that can affect billions of people.”