Global fashion professionals discuss cultural appropriation – WWD

Cultural appropriation has been a pervasive issue in the fashion industry and has only recently been tackled head-on.

More and more consumers have come together on social media to discuss appropriation and erasure and put businesses on the spot when missteps – and avoiding them starts when brands are genuine, have an open dialogue and are responsible.

“Being authentic really means having a sincere intention and if these are consistent with each other,” Pooky Lee, director and founder of Shanghai-based fashion curatorial studio ExhibitingFashion, told the Diversity Forum. of the Fairchild Media Group. ExhibitingFashion helps the Mandarin speaking public understand fashion from different social and cultural perspectives.

The fashion industry, Lee noted, often looks at China through “Orientalism and stereotypes,” and capsule collections for special occasions are often used to enter the Chinese market with a lack of authenticity. “Think of fashion design as communication. It should be two-way communication. “

Really, fashion hasn’t been about cultural SEO so much as it is two-way communication, but designers and brands have taken and given little or nothing in return.

Sika looks at it differently.

Phyllis Taylor, who founded the brand in 2005, designs all the clothes in London and produces them in Ghana. Part of Sika’s goal is to showcase Ghanaian artisans and, as Taylor noted, producing clothes in the country was a straightforward decision given the “large number of tailors in Ghana”.

She admitted that the line between homage and mockery is a delicate one, but brands need to be honest with themselves. “If you make kimonos and don’t belong to this culture, be honest and make it clear where you are from and what your intention is so that you don’t disrespect anyone,” she said.

If they got it wrong, it’s because they didn’t listen to the culture in the first place.

Sharing her own story of the almost overuse of traditional Ghanaian beads for a photoshoot, Taylor said that a model she worked with felt uncomfortable wearing the beads around her waist during the photoshoot because she considered it “a private matter”.

“She explained to me how people see it too. It’s not just a fashion accessory, ”Taylor said. “Just listen sometimes. I think if you care about what you are doing, these are the kinds of things you need to consider.

Daniel Huby, commercial director and partner of Peruvian brand Escvdo, founded by Chiara Macchiavello, spoke of his privilege as a white man early in the conversation and admitted that he cannot abuse that privilege by silencing communities. indigenous people of Peru who “have been silenced. because of colonialism, ”he said. “If you’re still silencing them in 2021, then you’re doing something wrong.”

Silencing them also means drawing on their creations, their heritage and their art, without working with them on the designs or collaborating with them in the manufacture.

While Huby also agreed on how difficult it is to draw the line between homage and mockery, he said, “Education is the most important thing you have to do when you step into something like this. If you’re using an icon and you haven’t read it, it’s on you. And if you get criticized on social media about it, it’s your fault. “

Huby and Taylor shared similar feelings about brands with good intentions, like supporting local artisans and sustainability.

Taylor said the narrative of “showing African workers as oppressed” is “the worst thing people can do.” The same goes for any cultural group – and brands need to be careful not to portray themselves as saviors coming to rescue those workers who otherwise might not have been able to fend for themselves.

“People are so blind and don’t realize they’re taking pictures and showing them in a light,” Taylor said. “This story must go.”

“People are not props,” Huby added. Much like greenwashing, with sustainability, social impact efforts can be shared in an inauthentic light. “I don’t want to use this as a marketing technique to make more money … I think it’s very important to be honest with the people you work with at all times.”

Dialogue and education are essential keys not to hijack a culture, and collaboration with craft communities could prove to be the marker of genuine progress for fashion – when community designers are the ones who can benefit from their opportunities. own creations.

Brands that continue to get it wrong will have the public to answer.

“If they got it wrong, it’s because they didn’t listen to the culture in the first place,” Huby said.