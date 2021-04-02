Easter Fashion: Celebrities Wearing Pastels | Gallery





By Neia Balao

5:13 a.m. PDT, April 2, 2021 Who doesn’t love a pretty pastel? To celebrate Easter on April 4, 2021, Wonderwall.com takes a look at some of our favorite celebrities wearing the soft and subtle shades. The first is our queen, Rihanna, who arrived at her Fenty Beauty launch party in London in 2017 in a gorgeous lilac tulle confection by Molly Goddard, which she complemented with glamorous jewelry from Chopard. Talk about a fairytale moment! Read on for more pretty pastel choices RELATED: The Most Shocking Celebrity Controversies of 2021 Yet Could she be more beautiful? At the London premiere of “Glass” in 2019, Sarah Paulson looked perfect in pastel! The “Ratched” star donned a flamboyant pink strapless dress from Prada. She paired the dress with a matching green clutch. RELATED: The Best Celebrity Floral Fashion Moments of All Time At the premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” 2019 in London, Elle Fanning stunned in a gorgeous dress straight from the runway! The actress arrived in an ethereal pastel green dress by Armani Priv Couture with crystal and pearl embellishments on the bodice and an embroidered organza overlay. For a visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in 2018, Ariana Grande donned one of her signature babydoll dresses in a pale pink hue with suede thigh-high boots. Cecilie Bahnsen’s ruffle dress, which was styled by Law Roach, was totally (and adorably) on the mark for the Grammy winner. Subtle but beautiful! Kerry Washington attended the Marc Jacobs Fall 2019 Fashion Show in a head-to-toe periwinkle ensemble from the designer’s Spring 2019 collection. What we love most about this look? The mix of fabrics! Has Cardi B ever performed safely on a red carpet? At Rihanna’s fifth annual Diamond Ball in 2019, rapper “Up” arrived with a pretty, pale pink! Cardi opted for a pastel ball gown inspired by the jaw-dropping princesses by Georges Hobeika, covered in tulle overlays. The Met Gala is known for showcasing some of celebrity fashion’s most daring moments, and Kylie Jenner certainly indulged in the 2019 event! That year, the reality TV star turned beauty mogul brought all the drama in a flattering lilac dress from Versace that featured intricate mesh and sequin details. Maren Morris’ 2021 Grammy Awards dress was breathtaking! “The Bones” singer-songwriter walked the red carpet in a pale purple silk dress by Dolce & Gabbana with a plunging neckline which has been amplified with crystal embellishments. Likewise, Zendaya opted for a plunging gown with sparkly embellishments at the Lancme Idle launch in Paris in 2019. The Emmy winner arrived wearing a sparkling powder pink dress from Georges Hobeika’s Resort 2019 collection, that she associated with Chopard jewelry. Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to walk the red carpet in a breathtaking garment. At the 2017 Grammy Awards, the singer-actress opted for a lilac couture dress by Ralph & Russo. The delicate tailoring featured sultry elements, like a keyhole neckline and dramatic thigh-high slit. A princess peach! At the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Zoe Kravitz donned a custom structured Oscar de la Renta dress with white gloves from Wing & Weft. The “High Fidelity” star, who certainly took a page from Jackie Kennedy Onassis’ book, looked incredibly chic. The undisputed queen of an extravagant red carpet moment? It would be Mother Monster! At the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, Lady Gaga donned a truly unforgettable light blue dress by Valentino. From the dramatic train to the voluminous sleeves, the custom tailoring dress was a showstopper on the “A Star Is Born” actress. Lorde had a serious pastel moment at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. The “Melodrama” singer donned a delicate lilac confection by Monique Lhuillier that featured a stunning corset bodice and full skirt adorned with feathers. Gabrielle Union was stunned at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in this subtle yet sophisticated dress from Prada. She styled the blush dress with a sleek low bun and sparkling diamonds by Harry Kotlar, Hearts on Fire, DVANI and Narcisa Pheres. This color is absolutely everything! Hailee Steinfeld walked the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards in a custom lavender dress by Vera Wang. The “Edge of Seventeen” actress, who finished off the look with jewelry from Forevermark Diamonds, looked like a princess that night! At the E! People’s Choice Awards, Kim Kardashian West opted for a vintage python print dress by Versace. The mint-colored garment, which featured a hint of the brand’s gold hardware on the straps, was incredibly flattering for the founder of shapewear Skims. Taylor Swift had a major pastel ruffle moment in Raisa & Vanessa at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards when she arrived wearing this high neck, long sleeve, lavender ruffle mini dress. Leave it to Anya Taylor-Joy to appear ethereal. The “The Queen’s Gambit” star attended the 2018 BAFTA Nominees’ Night in a powder pink Dolce & Gabbana gown that featured a seductive corset bodice and lots of dreamy tulle.

