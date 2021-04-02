Jodie Turner-Smith: My baby bump was an unforgettable fashion accessory | Entertainment

Jodie Turner-Smith says her daughter was her unforgettable accessory when she entered awards season last year while she was pregnant.
The 34-year-old actress gave birth to daughter Janie in April last year, and in the months leading up to her arrival Jodie was seen on several red carpets wearing stunning dresses that complemented her baby bump in booming.
In one memorable moment, Jodie wore a bright yellow Gucci halter neck dress to the BAFTA Awards in February 2020, and has now admitted that she can’t wait to show her daughter the photos when she’s older.
She told MatchesFashion: “I love dresses because you always feel like a princess ******, whatever a princess wears in your head. But I had the most unforgettable accessory with it. it [yellow] dress: I love that my baby has been with me on my fashion trip.
“Every bit of the press, every cover, I was pregnant. I can’t wait to share this with her when she’s older.”
At the time of the awards show, Jodie took to Instagram to share photos of her gorgeous dress, where she also revealed that she had to leave the ceremony early because her pregnancy hormones had made her cranky by lack of food.
She wrote: “I have never felt so beautiful, I will never forget that moment, and I can’t wait to show it to my baby angel in years. Either way, #BAFTA is not not finished yet but this pregnant woman is leaving because if i don’t eat every 2 and a half hours i turn into florence pugh from 3rd act middle middle very emotional and very likely to let my man get sewn up in a bear costume and burn alive (sic). “
