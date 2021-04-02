Eva Longoria looks glamorous in silkiest blue dress and pointy heeled sandals – Footwear News





Eva Longoria showed off her glamorous side ahead of the weekend, serving up chic style inspiration in the sleekest ensemble. The “Desperate Housewives” actress modeled a layered button-down shirt and midi skirt on Instagram last night; both pieces come from London label Silked and feature the silkiest satin fabric in a royal blue hue. The bright number came accented with a bright red shoulder bag and pointy sandals; the pointed toe but open toe design featured a leather cross toe and coordinating cross strap, all set on a towering heel. Eva Longoria has never been one to fear a bowl shoe moment. Last month, for example, the “Devious Maids” actress modeled pieces from her own shoe line this week, as set photographer Darren Stone shared on Instagram. For the look, Longoria slipped a black bustier plunging into sleek leather pants. A stylish leather garment has become one of the biggest trends this winter – and now also this spring. Whether in the form of a jacket, skirt or, in Eva’s case, pants, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glamorous yet edgy touch to all. looks, as evidenced by Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and more. Related When it comes to shoes, the all-black appeal of the outfit continued with the ankle boots from its Modivo collection. The peep-toe heels came attached to the top of a towering stiletto that measured almost 4 inches in height; the satin design also lifted at the ankle with a sock-inspired fit, available on Modivo’s site. A more common shoe choice for Longoria herself these days is actually not heels but sneakers; Longoria continuously shared glimpses of her home workouts throughout her forties, wearing shoes from New Balance, Ryka, Adidas and more. When it comes to shoes, however, sports brands aren’t the only brands you can find Longoria in. The ‘Grand Hotel’ actress created her own eponymous shoe line which was launched in March in collaboration with European online shopping sites Eobuwie and Modivo. For a more formal style, the actress and producer also frequents shoes from top luxury brands like Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi among other top brands. Click through the gallery to learn more about Eva Longoria’s daring street style over the years.







